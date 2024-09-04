Westwater Resources Enters into Exclusivity for $150 million Secured Debt Facility with a Global Financial Institution

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, announced today that it has executed a term sheet and agreed to exclusivity with a global financial institution for a $150 million secured debt facility, which would be used to complete the construction of Phase I of the Kellyton Plant.

"Following the announcement of our second offtake agreement in July, Westwater has reached another significant milestone by entering into exclusivity with a global financial institution for a debt facility that is expected to provide the necessary capital to complete construction at the Kellyton Plant," said Terence J. Cryan, Westwater's Executive Chairman. "We anticipate a busy and active fall as we work through diligence, loan documentation, and target closing in the fourth quarter of this year."

In support of closing the debt financing, Westwater has engaged McDermott Will & Emery as counsel and Cantor Fitzgerald as its investment banker.

The progression from signing the term sheet to loan closing is subject to customary agreement on final terms, due diligence, and loan conditions.

Westwater announced in its second quarter press release that it planned to provide an update to investors following Labor Day. Westwater is providing this update by presenting at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The presentation will be accessible to investors via webcast live and available for replay at the following link. Mr. Cryan and Steve Cates, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the conference and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, which is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

