Banyan Intersects 0.72 g/t Gold Over 197.0 Metres From Surface, Powerline Deposit, AurMac Property, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, September 5, 2024 - Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the analytical results from twelve (12) diamond drill holes collared this season in the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon Territory. These holes were drilled in the north central portion of the Powerline Deposit as part of Banyan's ongoing definition and de-risking drill campaign on the Project.

Assay highlights include:

AX-24-519: 138.7 metres ("m") of 0.52 g/t gold ("Au") from surface (6.1m)

AX-24-520: 98.1m of 0.72 g/t Au from near-surface (33.7m)

AX-24-521: 111.4m of 0.52 g/t Au from near-surface (45.5m)

AX-24-522: 184.3m of 0.60 g/t Au from near-surface (24.9m)

AX-24-524: 197.0m of 0.72 g/t Au from surface (10.5m)

AX-24-525: 55.1m of 0.91 g/t Au from surface (5.3m)

"These results increase the confidence and demonstrate the continuity of the near-surface gold mineralization of the Powerline Deposit, as the AurMac Deposit both continues to add ounces and advances from an Inferred Resource to an Indicated Resource." stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "The focus of drilling in 2024 are areas of higher grade which would likely be part of the mine plan for the PEA planned for late 2025."

Highlighted results from this set of twelve (12) drill holes are shown in Tables 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 1 presents the drill hole locations.

The Powerline Gold Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package consisting of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Highlighted instances of visible gold from the holes reported herein are shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from drill holes:

Figure 1: AurMac Drill Hole Location Map, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (grey, black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drill holes (red and green dots).

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full assay results will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-519 6.1 144.8 138.7 0.52 or 6.1 56.3 50.2 0.67 and 65.5 100.7 35.2 0.40 and 124.3 144.8 20.5 1.07 AX-24-520 37.7 135.8 98.1 0.72 AX-24-521 45.5 156.9 111.4 0.52 or 45.5 77.2 31.7 0.29 and 90.0 114.3 24.3 0.93 and 143.9 156.9 13.0 1.87 AX-24-522 24.9 209.2 184.3 0.60 or 24.9 29.3 4.4 1.01 and 42.0 72.3 30.3 0.72 and 86.3 117.6 31.3 0.71 and 137.3 147.7 10.4 1.89 and 163.1 209.2 46.1 0.82 AX-24-523 21.3 83.3 62.0 0.35 or 21.3 30.5 9.2 0.55 and 56.8 83.3 26.5 0.56 AX-24-524 10.5 207.5 197.0 0.72 AX-24-525 5.3 60.4 55.1 0.91 and 81.7 122.1 40.4 0.42 AX-24-526 21.2 139.7 118.5 0.38 or 21.2 44.2 23.0 0.43 and 53.0 95.6 42.6 0.38 and 107.1 139.7 32.6 0.53 AX-24-527 25.6 64.5 38.9 0.31 and 123.6 156.1 32.5 0.30 AX-24-528 19.8 24.3 4.5 0.51 47.4 68.8 21.4 0.77 AX-24-529 50.6 60.8 10.2 0.57 and 104.8 134.2 29.4 0.31 AX-24-530 18.3 58.3 40.0 0.30

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-24-519 467040 7083047 779 356 -60 155.45 AX-24-520 466849 7083054 774.5 360 -61 204.22 AX-24-521 466854 7083153 780.4 003 -60 167.03 AX-24-522 467231 7083163 787.3 005 -59 214.58 AX-24-523 467151 7083054 783.3 006 -60 205.74 AX-24-524 467151 7083153 783.2 006 -58 217.93 AX-24-525 467347 7083134 789 357 -59 178.31 AX-24-526 467345 7083069 790.6 003 -59 141.12 AX-24-527 467319 7082902 792.5 355 -59 158.73 AX-24-528 467449 7082852 797.7 353 -60 150.88 AX-24-529 467549 7082852 804.7 002 -59 156.97 AX-24-530 467648 7082851 809.9 359 -59 164.90

2024 Exploration Update

Banyan initiated its 2024 exploration program on June 1, 2024. Eighty-seven (87) drill holes and over 15,000m of drilling has been completed to date - this campaign continues to prove up the continuity of the mineralization within the growing Powerline and Airstrip Deposits.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine/Raven Deposit and Hecla's high grade Keno silver mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)

Deposit Gold Cut-Off g/t Tonnage Tonnes Average Gold Grade g/t Gold Content oz. Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Combined Inferred 0.30 347,486,000 0.63 7,003,000

Notes to Table 1:

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024 and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI

43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ‎Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

Detailed images of the Mineral Resource model, including an interactive 3D model and additional information can be found at: https://www.banyangold.com/projects/aurmac/

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Mr. Gray is a geological consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

