Adamera Financing

Vancouver, September 6, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 18, 2024. The private placement will now consist of up to 3.3 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 5 years from the date of closing of the private placement. If the shares of the Company trade at price of $0.30 or above for 10 or more consecutive days during the five-year period, warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise the warrant.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for exploration work on its gold properties and for general working capital. The shares associated with this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the private placement. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

