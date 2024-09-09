New Gold Strengthens Board With Seasoned Appointments

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce that Sophie Bergeron and Ross Bhappu have been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Sophie brings over 20 years of mining experience with a focus on operations and project management, as well as a strong sustainability background focused on safe mining. Sophie is currently the Managing Director, Diamonds for Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium and Diamonds where responsibilities include managing operations and projects in Canada and Africa, and leading the Health, Safety, Environment, Security and Communities teams. Sophie is also responsible for Rio Tinto Minerals Climate Change Strategy, leading and supporting sites to achieve decarbonization targets. Prior to Rio Tinto, Sophie spent 10 years at Newmont Mining, most recently as the General Manager of the Eleonore Mine in Quebec from 2017 to 2020. Prior to Newmont, Sophie spent 10 years at Xstrata Nickel, most recently as the Continuous Improvement Superintendent. Sophie has a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, a Professional Certificate in Operations from Melbourne University, and is a Six Sigma Brown Belt. Sophie is a Professional Engineer and member of the Quebec Professional Engineers Association.

Ross brings over 30 years of experience in mining, overseeing and financing mining projects and activities for both senior and junior mining companies. Ross has spent over 20 years at Resource Capital Funds ('RCF') where he is currently Senior Strategic Advisory Partner and was previously the head of RCF's Private Equity Funds. He serves as Chair of the Private Equity Mature Funds Investment Committee. In his current role, Ross is responsible for serving as an ambassador for the firm, building relationships with potential and existing investors, evaluating investment merits, and developing and executing business strategies for each investment. Prior to Resource Capital Funds, Ross was President and Chief Executive Officer of GTN Copper Corporation from 1998-2001, and Director of Business Development at Newmont Mining Corporation from 1993-1997. Ross holds a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines, an M.S. in Metallurgy from the University of Arizona, and a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

"Sophie's operational discipline and focus on safety, and Ross' technical and financial expertise will be proven assets for New Gold," said Richard O'Brien, Chair of the Board. "I am pleased to welcome Sophie and Ross to our Board at a time where New Gold continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver on its strategic objectives in pursuit of our mission to be a leading intermediate gold producer. I am confident Sophie and Ross bring the right professional experience to accelerate this strategy."

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

