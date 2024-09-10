Alamos Gold Recognized as a Top Performer by the Toronto Stock Exchange with Inclusion in the TSX30

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a TSX30™ 2024 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Alamos' share price increased 134% over the trailing three-year period.



"We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition which is a testament to our focus on operating a sustainable business model that can support growing returns to all of our stakeholders over the long-term," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have grown significantly over the past several years, establishing a number of new operational and financial records. Given our strong outlook supported by growing gold production and declining costs, we expect this track record of success to continue well into the future."

"This year's TSX30 reflects the leadership and innovation of Canadian companies as they drive the transition to a cleaner energy future," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "These top performers are shaping the future of Canada's economy and ensuring our strengths in energy and mining align with the emerging technology sector to keep Canada competitive on the global stage."

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information contained in this Press Release, other than historical statements and information, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "outlook", "will", "may", or variations of such words that certain actions, events or results "could" "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include information regarding operations, costs, gold production, returns to stakeholders and expectations pertaining to future performance.