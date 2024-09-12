Fortuna intersects 6.9 g/t Au over 33.3 meters at the Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2024 - Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.



Diamba Sud Gold Project exploration highlights

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "The exploration focus at Diamba Sud has turned to testing and expanding some of the previously lightly drilled anomalies, with Western Splay rapidly emerging as the next potential prospect. Encouraging results such as 6.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters in drill hole DSDD293, and 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters in drill hole DSR680 highlight the potential."

Western Splay Prospect drilling highlights include:

DSDD293: 6.9 g/t Au

32.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters, including over an estimated true width of 3.9 meters from 127.1 meters DSDD301: 5.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.9 meters from 107 meters DSDD314: 3.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.9 meters from 59 meters DSDD315: 4.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.1 meters from 145 meters DSDD335: 5.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 29 meters DSR402: 3.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 204.2 meters DSR680: 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters

Karakara Prospect drilling highlights include:

DSDD300: 8.8 g/t Au

34.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 70 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 74 meters DSDD331: 5.3 g/t Au

16.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 93 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 96 meters DSR749: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 21 meters

Exploration activities at Diamba Sud concluded in July for the season with a further 13,319 meters drilled totaling 95 drill holes. The focus of the recent program has been to expand the extent of the Western Splay and Kassasoko prospects, as well as testing the margins of the Bougouda and Karakara prospects (refer to Figure 1). Recent results from Western Splay (refer to Figure 2) have highlighted the potential for this prospect to continue to grow as the mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

A detailed review of the overall geological model to further advance the understanding of the mineralization controls was completed in July, improving the understanding of the relationships and linkages between the different prospects, including the nearby Moungoundi and Kassasoko prospects. This revised geological model has identified several additional targets for testing across the property.

Results from this program will be incorporated into the ongoing project development work, with the encouraging results from Western Splay and Kassasoko expected to contribute toward growing the project portfolio and resource base, while also improving confidence in the regional geological understanding.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Project location plan





Figure 2: Western Splay Prospect cross-section showing select results - looking north





Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-looking Statements

Appendix 1 - Diamba Sud

Hole ID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elev

(m) EOH

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole Type Area DSDD276 231738 1428059 149 239 347.31 -49.17 NSI DD Karakara DSDD298 231645 1428222 153 86 272.65 -49.5 52 56 4 3.2 1.8 DD Karakara 60 61 1 0.8 5.7 DD Karakara DSDD300 231685 1428220 152 101 87.6 -54.53 23 32 9 7.2 0.8 DD Karakara 70 78 8 6.4 8.8 DD Karakara Inc 74 76 2 1.6 34.3 DD Karakara DSDD302 231690 1428248 153 95 274.13 -53.65 13 21 8 6.4 0.9 DD Karakara DSDD304 231730 1428258 151 113 268.41 -53.54 94 101 7 5.6 1.7 DD Karakara DSDD306 231649 1428243 152 92 271.68 -49.33 NSI DD Karakara DSDD308 231919 1428350 154 149 271.28 -57.99 63 71 8 6.4 1.1 DD Karakara 75 78 3 2.2 DD Karakara DSDD328 231884 1428247 151 208 270.56 -60.19 NSI DD Karakara DSDD329 231914 1428403 155 164 271.36 -60.2 93 102 9 7.2 0.9 DD Karakara DSDD330 231637 1428097 152 155 340.15 -50.66 116 128 12 9.6 0.9 DD Karakara DSDD331 231870 1428430 155 152 270.18 -60.72 93 105 12 9.6 5.3 DD Karakara DSDD331 Incl. 96 99 3 2.4 16.2 DD Karakara DSDD334 231580 1428115 152 68 337.42 -51.01 14 22 8 6.4 1.7 DD Karakara DSDD334 28 33 5 4.0 1.7 DD Karakara DSDD336 231941 1428265 150 192 271.43 -55.21 85 91 6 4.8 2.4 DD Karakara DSDD336 134 148 14 11.2 1.1 DD Karakara DSDD341 231920 1428173 146 185 270.63 -51.39 NSI DD Karakara DSR747 231699 1428276 153 96 271.12 -60.51 29 34 5 4.0 7.5 RC Karakara Inc 30 32 2 1.6 14.9 Karakara DSR748 231862 1428174 149 100 271.6 -56.06 7 12 5 4.0 4.3 RC Karakara 25 30 5 4.0 1.3 Karakara DSR749 231632 1428121 152 120 341.91 -50.93 21 37 16 12.8 4.9 RC Karakara Inc 22 23 1 0.8 19.2 Karakara Inc 26 27 1 0.8 17.6 Karakara Inc 34 35 1 0.8 14.8 Karakara 101 109 8 6.4 6.7 Karakara Inc 102 103 1 0.8 13.1 Karakara Inc 106 107 1 0.8 29.2 Karakara DSR750 231599 1428102 150 150 341.33 -51.33 62 70 8 6.4 4.1 RC Karakara DSR751 231523 1428207 155 126 160.4 -49.33 NSI RC Karakara DSDD287 231246 1426227 146 179 310.94 -48.3 148 156 8 7.9 2.1 DD Western Splay Inc 151.15 152 0.85 0.8 10.3 Western Splay DSDD289 231263 1426278 146 173 308.64 -49.7 NSI DD Western Splay Western Splay DSDD293 231186 1426304 146 180 89.7 -49.22 115.4 149 33.6 33.3 6.9 DD Western Splay Inc 127.1 131 3.9 3.9 32.4 Western Splay 131.6 132.25 0.65 0.6 13.6 Western Splay 133 134 1 1.0 11.1 Western Splay 147 148 1 1.0 10.1 Western Splay DSDD297 231188 1426329 147 221 88.65 -50.18 138 153 15 14.9 2.8 DD Western Splay Inc 140 141 1 1.0 12.4 Western Splay Inc 152 153 1 1.0 11.2 Western Splay DSDD301 231009 1426282 146 175 87.6 -54.53 33 49 16 15.8 1.4 DD Western Splay 107 116 9 8.9 5.9 Western Splay Inc 108 109 1 1.0 12.3 Western Splay DSDD305 231070 1426284 145 143 90.43 -50.69 22.5 33 10.5 10.4 1.2 DD Western Splay DSDD309 230963 1426276 146 195 90.07 -55.97 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD312 230952 1426309 145 143 90 -55 92.5 93.2 0.7 0.7 42.1 DD Western Splay DSDD314 230993 1426252 145 149 89.15 -49.74 59 74 15 14.9 3.8 DD Western Splay Inc 71 72 1 1.0 42.5 Western Splay DSDD315 231159 1426300 147 183 89.52 -50.72 74 75 1 1.0 7.4 DD Western Splay 145 159.2 14.2 14.1 4.0 Western Splay DSDD332 231080 1426234 145 164 91.30 -50.86 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD333 231027 1426224 145 125.00 88.66 -50.44 40.2 42 1.8 1.8 4.3 DD Western Splay DSDD335 231109 1426186 145 119 87.59 -49.2 29 41 12 11.9 5.7 DD Western Splay DSDD335 Incl. 32 35 3 3.0 18.8 DD Western Splay DSDD337 231092 1426213 145 134 89.68 -53.73 36 49 13 12.9 1.1 DD Western Splay DSDD338 231102 1426226 145 116 94.23 -49.51 41 44 3 3.0 3.0 DD Western Splay 49 56 7 6.9 4.6 DD Western Splay Incl. 49 50 1 1.0 11.3 DD Western Splay Incl. 52 53 1 1.0 11.3 DD Western Splay DSDD339 231146 1426255 145 206.00 94.29 -49.96 152 158 6 5.9 4.6 DD Western Splay DSDD340 231177 1426256 146 206.00 93.59 -49.33 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD342 231068 1426185 145 172 91.66 -49.64 166 168 2 2.0 24.4 DD Western Splay DSDD342 Incl. 167 168 1 1.0 45.8 DD Western Splay DSR402 231077 1426349 147 264.00 83.50 -59.84 26 32 6 5.9 2.3 RCD Western Splay DSR402 231077 1426349 147 264.00 83.50 -59.84 42 49 7 6.9 7.4 RCD Western Splay DSR402 Incl. 45 46 1 1.0 39.5 RCD Western Splay DSR402 204.2 228.2 24 23.8 3.8 RCD Western Splay DSR402 And 215 216 1 1.0 10.5 RCD Western Splay DSR402 And 223.2 224.4 1.2 1.2 15.6 RCD Western Splay DSR402 239 245 6 5.9 3.1 RCD Western Splay DSR402 249 256 7 6.9 2.1 RCD Western Splay DSR407 230850 1426398 147 261.00 84.50 -59.60 159 167 8 7.9 0.8 RCD Western Splay DSR407 218 220 2 2.0 3.1 RCD Western Splay DSR407 250 252 2 2.0 2.9 RCD Western Splay DSR678 231213 1426347 148 265.00 88.61 -60.58 39 47 8 7.9 3.2 RCD Western Splay DSR584 231214 1426326 147 196.00 91.10 -48.88 17 35 18 17.8 2.1 RCD Western Splay DSR584 58 61 3 3.0 3.7 RCD Western Splay DSR584 123.5 133.23 9.73 9.6 3.6 RCD Western Splay DSR584 123.5 125 1.5 1.5 13.2 RCD Western Splay DSR580 231162 1426327 147 272.00 91.53 -50.32 191.2 198 6.8 6.7 3.3 RCD Western Splay DSR674 231348 1426181 146 102 325.02 -51.05 NSI RC Western Splay DSR675 231394 1426186 147 126 329.22 -51.24 NSI RC Western Splay DSR676 231168 1426451 150 78 86.43 -51.25 NSI RC Western Splay DSR677 231127 1426448 149 126 94.44 -50.88 NSI RC Western Splay DSR678 231212.71 1426346.8 148 132 88.61 -60.58 39 47 8 7.9 3.2 RC Western Splay DSR679 231261 1426326 147 132 90.89 -51.97 7 11 4 4.0 8.8 RC Western Splay Incl. 9 10 1 1.0 25.6 RC Western Splay 20 24 4 4.0 4.5 RC Western Splay Incl. 21 22 1 1.0 15.5 RC Western Splay 47 54 7 6.9 6.1 RC Western Splay Incl. 47 48 1 1.0 25.2 RC Western Splay 58 69 11 10.9 1.5 RC Western Splay DSR680 231217 1426300 146 138 89.73 -51.36 104 132 28 27.7 8.9 RC Western Splay Incl. 105 106 1 1.0 13.7 RC Western Splay And 110 114 4 4.0 28.6 RC Western Splay And 119 120 1 1.0 11.3 RC Western Splay DSR681 231063 1426214 145 156 93.54 -51.82 NSI RC Western Splay DSR682 231129 1426302 146 186 90.69 -50.49 3 11 8 7.9 1.2 RC Western Splay DSR683 230980 1426269 146 156 90.99 -50.65 108 112 4 4.0 2.4 RC Western Splay 129 135 6 5.9 3.2 RC Western Splay DSR684 230996 1426295 146 139 94.57 -52.95 51 59 8 7.9 1.9 RC Western Splay DSR752 231132 1426397 148 164 273.19 -61.5 NSI RC Western Splay RC Western Splay DSR763 231239 1426304 145 120 91.39 -50.3 54 59 5 5.0 1.1 RC Western Splay DSR764 231285 1426327 147 120 90.68 -52.4 NSI RC Western Splay DSR765 230966 1426343 146 156 88.67 -56.8 131 137 6 5.9 2.3 RC Western Splay DSR766 230948 1426424 147 162 92.57 -60.79 65 70 5 5.0 1.2 RC Western Splay DSR767 231137 1426428 149 114 94.735 -56.73 NSI RC Western Splay DSR768 231101 1426427 149 120 93.39 -55.6 NSI RC Western Splay DSDD317 234610.63 1412009.66 171 142 148.01 -51.61 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD318 231908 1425883 143 80 329.27 -56.24 NSI DD Kassassoko DSDD320 231645 1425899 145 101 330.67 -49.57 11 33 22 15.4 1.1 DD Kassassoko 40 55 15 10.5 0.9 DD Kassassoko DSDD321 231841 1425831 143 122 331.17 -55.67 62 76 14 9.8 3.2 DD Kassassoko Inc 68 69 1 0.7 20.9 DD Kassassoko DSDD322 231661 1425851 144 128 152.75 -48.99 6 15 9 6.3 0.6 DD Kassassoko 34 44 10 7.0 1.2 DD Kassassoko DSDD324 231804 1425841 143 104 330.97 -51.02 52 58 6 4.2 1.0 DD Kassassoko 66 72 6 4.2 0.8 DD Kassassoko 76 77.2 1.2 0.8 4.7 DD Kassassoko DSDD325 231593 1425922 145 152 152.02 -49.43 23 35 12 8.4 2.3 DD Kassassoko 48 67 19 13.3 0.7 DD Kassassoko 78 91 13 9.1 0.7 DD Kassassoko DSDD326 231874 1425897 143 101 151.44 -49.75 NSI DD Kassassoko DSR753 231776 1425843 143 100 328.42 -51.49 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR754 231621 1425869 144 132 331.67 -55.3 26 56 30 21.0 1.0 RC Kassassoko 85 93 8 5.6 0.7 RC Kassassoko DSR755 231559 1425973 144 114 148.88 -50.51 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR756 231542 1425912 145 120 153.24 -50.95 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR757 231818 1425943 144 126 151.66 -51.01 RC Kassassoko DSR758 231590 1425877 145 120 151.56 -50.82 12 35 23 16.1 0.7 RC Kassassoko DSR759 231678 1425803 144 80 154.65 -51.39 NSI RC Kassassoko DSR760 231578 1425798 144 102 152.22 -50.86 92 94 2 1.4 5.4 RC Kassassoko DSR761 231652 1425889 145 120 149.60 -51.55 18 28 10 7.0 2.3 RC Kassassoko 54 63 9 6.3 0.9 RC Kassassoko 84 92 8 5.6 1.0 RC Kassassoko DSR762 231661 1425975 143 12 146.68 -51.13 5 8 3 2.1 1.9 RC Kassassoko DSDD299 234745 1410788 167 197 328.41 -51.47 61 64 3 2.1 7.1 DD Bougouda Inc 62 63 1 0.7 18.3 DD Bougouda 162 164.5 2.5 1.8 3.7 DD Bougouda DSDD303 234790 1410808 167 101.5 326.72 -52.27 63 64 1 0.7 13.8 DD Bougouda 77 86 9 6.3 0.6 DD Bougouda DSDD307 234990 1410889 167 116 327.68 -52.46 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD310 234660 1411629 167 125 326 -50 50 53 3 2.1 1.9 DD Bougouda DSDD313 234815 1411578 167 100 323.58 -54.05 NSI DD Bougouda DSDD319 234931 1412058 167 154 320.24 -51.64 109 120 11 7.7 1.6 DD Bougouda DSDD323 235115 1412178 167 130 316.69 -51.95 105 108 3 2.1 4.0 DD Bougouda DSR736 234790 1412016 167 60 321.93 -51 35 40 5 3.5 1.8 RC Bougouda 51 52 1 0.7 6.6 RC Bougouda DSR737 234810 1411987 167 113 328.48 -51.13 99 105 6 4.2 1.3 RC Bougouda DSR738 235110 1412245 167 90 324.77 -51.99 NSI RC Bougouda DSR739 235345 1412424 167 126 329.55 -50.54 NSI RC Bougouda DSR740 235270 1412374 167 90 325.88 -50.76 NSI RC Bougouda DSR741 235192 1412319 167 84 328.3 -49.58 NSI RC Bougouda DSR742 235146 1412207 167 126 323.90 -50.91 105 108 3 2.1 4.3 RC Bougouda DSR744 234993 1412093 167 162 319.69 -51.58 NSI RC Bougouda DSR745 235215 1412285 167 66 323.92 -51.73 NSI RC Bougouda

Notes:

1.EOH: End of hole

2.NSI: No significant intercepts

3.ETW: Estimated true width

4.Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

5.RC: reverse circulation drilling |DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/949916c4-9422-427d-ade2-7542ac37f720

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9837d7c0-c949-46f0-85d5-ce4b72f2f5d4