Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Vancouver - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

With over two decades of experience across industries such as mining, energy, and corporate finance, Mr. Arias brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Company. His strong background in business development, investor relations, securities, and corporate communications, combined with a proven track record in raising over CAD $100 million since 2008, positions him as a valuable addition to the Element79 team.

Mr. Arias currently serves as Managing Director at Maple Grove Capital Inc., where he has honed his skills in navigating the complex landscapes of upstream energy, mining, and metals sectors. His prior roles include Vice President of Corporate Relations for Red Eagle Mining, Black Eagle Mining, and Slater Mining, as well as positions with Dundee Securities Corporation and Scotia McLeod, further showcasing his versatility and leadership within the industry.

James Tworek, CEO of Element79, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to as an Advisor to our Board. His extensive experience in corporate finance and investor relations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and achieve new milestones for the Company."

Mr. Arias has studied Finance and Marketing at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, BC. He will begin his advisory role immediately, providing strategic guidance in corporate finance as Element79 moves forward with to fund its exploration and development projects.

Closing of Private Placement

Having already successfully oversubscribed its former capital raising goal on July 12, 2024 for $288,815, the Company is formally closing the private placement.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a precious metals mining company with a focus on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company holds a portfolio of four properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has retained the Clover project for resource development purposes and signed a binding agreement to sell three projects with a closing date on or before November 30, 2024.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

