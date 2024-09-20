Century Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 - Century Global Commodities Corp. ("Century" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 20, 2024 in Hong Kong, China.



The Company is pleased to report that, as in prior years, a very high shareholder response was achieved, with 85.952% of Century's outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting. At that meeting, the shareholders:

set the size of the Board of Directors at nine members;

elected the Board of Directors; and

re-appointed Mao & Ying LLP as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year.



Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at nine (9). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Setting the Number of Directors FOR 101,600,218 100.000% ABSTAINED 0 0.000%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Election of Directors

Century's shareholders accepted management's nominations for election to the Company's Board of Directors with overwhelming support. All of the nominees served as directors or alternate director of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED Sandy Chim 101,477,358 99.879% 122,860 0.121% 0 0.000% Dwight Ball 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000% Howard Bernier 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000% Jionghui Wang 101,464,558 99.866% 135,660 0.134% 0 0.000% Yiyan Chen 101,464,558 99.866% 135,660 0.134% 0 0.000% Gloria Wong 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000% John Gravelle 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000% Tak Wai (Wien) Yu 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000% Kangle Zhao 101,600,218 100.000% 0 0.000% 0 0.000%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders re-appointed Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2024-2025 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors FOR 101,600,218 100.000% ABSTAINED 0 0.000%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Québec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. The Project has completed an updated feasibility study in 2022 and is undergoing environmental assessment. Joyce Lake is held in a special purpose vehicle, Joyce Direct Iron Inc. ("JDI"), in which Century owns 90.7%.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary of the Company operating a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such high-quality regions as Europe and Australia for the Hong Kong and Macau markets. It was created as a counter-cyclical business at the bottom of the Super Cycle in 2015 to generate profit and cash to supplement the metals business.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Global Commodities Corporation

416-977-3188

IR@centuryglobal.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" WITHIN THE MEANING OF CANADIAN SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF CENTURY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION INCLUDES INFORMATION THAT RELATES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS OFFERING AND USE OF PROCEEDS OF THE RIGHTS OFFERING, CENTURY'S OWNERSHIP AND PLANS FOR SPIN-0UT, LISTING, FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JOYCE LAKE DSO IRON ORE PROJECT, INCLUDING (I) ESTIMATES AS TO RESOURCES AND RESERVES FOR THE PROJECT, (II) ESTIMATES AS TO THE CAPITAL COSTS, OPERATING COSTS, PRODUCTION RATES, MINE LIFE, NET PRESENT VALUE AND RATES OF RETURN FOR THE PROJECT, (III) PROJECTIONS AS TO THE TIME FRAME FOR THE ADDITIONAL WORK REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH THE PROVINCIAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES; (IV) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO CONCLUDE BENEFIT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST NATIONS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR; (V) THE TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT PROCESS BY JDI; (VI) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO MEET ALL FEDERAL AND PROVISIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT REQUIREMENTS AND TO ULTIMATELY SECURE THE REQUIRED ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING; AND (VII) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON AN EXCHANGE, OF WHICH THERE IS NO ASSURANCE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OPINIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES THAT, WHILE CONSIDERED REASONABLE BY CENTURY AT THE DATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS PROVIDED, ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. THE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, RISKS GENERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH CENTURY'S BUSINESS, AS DESCRIBED IN CENTURY'S ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024. INVESTOR SHOULD ALSO REVIEW THE JOYCE LAKE DSO IRON ORE PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY IN DETAIL IN ORDER TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE RISKS AFFECTING THE PROJECT AND THE ESTIMATES INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE CENTURY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.