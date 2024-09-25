Mayfair Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MATHESON, Sept. 25, 2024 - Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) ("Mayfair" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing of common shares by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of approximately $6 million, subject to increase at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Offering"). Participation in the Offering will be led by the Company's largest shareholder (funds controlled by Muddy Waters Capital LLC ("Muddy Waters")) and new investors. Muddy Waters is expected to subscribe for $2.7 million of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to be for up to 3,340,000 common shares at a price of $1.80 per share. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before October 1, 2024 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by the Company for permitting and feasibility studies, general and administrative expenses and working capital.

The common shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Offering is expected to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as a result of the participation of Muddy Waters and possibly other insiders of the Company, but exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI-61-101 (as the Company's common shares are listed only on the TSXV) and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (as neither the fair market value of the common shares to be issued to insiders nor the consideration to be paid by insiders pursuant to the Offering is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101).

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an NI 43-101 (as defined below) open pit constrained mineral resource estimate with an effective date of September 3, 2024 with a total Indicated Resource of 181.3M tonnes containing 4.313M ounces at a grade of 0.74 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 8.92M tonnes containing 0.14M ounces at a grade of 0.49 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.

