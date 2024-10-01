Red Lake Gold Inc. Deploys Prospecting and Soil Sampling Teams to Priority Areas at Whirlwind Jack

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that it has deployed geologists at its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project ("Whirlwind Jack") located near Red Lake, Ontario for an in-field prospecting program (the "Fall Prospecting Program") and, separately, a phase II soil sampling program (the "Fall Soil Sampling Program").

The Fall Prospecting Program, which began this morning, is being managed by Jordan Harris, the Corporation's Vice-President, Exploration alongside a senior consulting geologist from Red Lake, Ontario. The planned field work of the Fall Prospecting Program is focused on prospecting and mapping the Corporation's Box and Bug Lake Targets, both as previously defined and disclosed (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Identifies Gold-In-Soil Anomalies, Highlights Multi-Kilometre Target Area Adjoining LP Fault, dated August 13, 2024).

The Fall Prospecting Program is funded by way of proceeds from the Corporation's recent financing (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Closes Previously Announced Financing, dated September 4, 2024)(the "September Financing"), the market completion of that financing being achieved as a result of Insider provision of risk capital (as that capitalized term is defined by securities laws).

The Fall Prospecting Program is in addition to and separate from the field crews performing the Fall Soil Sampling Program (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Retains Fladgate Exploration for a Phase II Fall Soil Sampling Program at the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, dated September 9, 2024), which is also underway and seeks to intensify soil sampling at Whirlwind Jack around target areas identified in phase I (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Identifies Gold-In-Soil Anomalies, Highlights Multi-Kilometre Target Area Adjoining LP Fault, dated August 13, 2024).

The Fall Soil Sampling Program is being performed by Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corp. ("Fladgate") and is also funded using capital supplied by the September Financing.

To maximize the combined output of the multiple teams performing the two independent but overlapping field programs, the Fall Prospecting Program is utilizing rapid-deployment charter-aircraft from Red Lake and the Fladgate personnel for the Fall Soil Sampling Program are already lodged and stationed within the project area.

Red Lake Gold currently has 45,239,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

