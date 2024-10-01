Doubleview Provides Exploration Update at the Hat Polymetallic Mineral Deposit, 2024 Drilling Now Exceeds 7,500 m

Vancouver, October 1, 2024 - Doubleview (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program at the Hat polymetallic mineral deposit, located in Northern British Columbia, has now surpassed 7,500 meters and is continuing. The company anticipates receiving the first assay results of the 2024 drilling season in the very near future. The drilling program will expand the mineral resource, infill areas with limited drill data, and extend the lateral and depth boundaries of the existing resource envelope, which remains open in all directions and at depth.

The 2024 drill targets recognize the mineral resource block model from the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and will increase the mineral resource and upgrade the confidence level of the resource categories. The drilling has met expectations, with visual results aligning with and confirming the block model's projections. The Hat deposit hosts several critical minerals as defined in the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, including copper, cobalt and, potentially, scandium, and possibly others.

Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO of Doubleview, commented, "Year by year, the size of the Hat deposit has been increased by very targeted drilling, bringing it to a footprint of about 1.5km x 1.38km. Our technical and management team has excelled in this endeavor. Furthermore, we've discovered numerous additional elements within the Hat deposit that may become significant and enhance the resource: the Hat deposit may be unique among British Columbia's many. Recent moves by the governments of Canada and British Columbia in recognize the importance of critical minerals and announce targeted infrastructure investments in support of our industry and the many communities and businesses that directly benefit."

Selected Drill Results Prior to 2024 Exploration:

Every year Doubleview releases details of the year's drilling and activities. The Company website maintains all relevant information. Visual estimates indicate that 2024 drilling has exceeded expectations and will further validate the resource model and increase the dimensions of the mineral resource envelope.

Table 1 provides previously announced key intersections, including copper equivalents and selected significant intercepts. These results, combined with the ongoing drilling program, are expected to further validate the Hat deposit's resource model and increase the dimensions of the Hat mineral resource envelope.

Table 1: Selected drill results based on current commodity values applied in the resource estimate for the Hat deposit. For further details, refer to the full disclosure available on SEDAR+.

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (g/t) Cu (%) Sc (g/t) CuEq (%)

not incl Sc* H009 8.2 70.4 62.2 2.67 0.66 106.5 0.29 27.1 0.85 incl. 8.2 17.4 9.1 17.25 3.93 478.2 1.87 10.3 5.12 H011 15.0 407.1 392.1 0.70 0.20 91.9 0.24 27.5 0.43 incl. 200.2 407.1 206.9 0.61 0.26 91.8 0.28 27.1 0.52 incl. 263.1 407.1 144.1 0.67 0.23 91.4 0.32 27.4 0.54 H012 192.0 434.0 242.0 0.27 0.24 83.3 0.20 24.6 0.42 incl. 272.0 434.0 162.0 0.26 0.29 76.4 0.24 26.2 0.49 incl. 272.0 315.0 43.0 0.35 0.67 117.2 0.41 28.4 0.96 incl. 340.0 356.0 16.0 1.25 0.51 87.5 0.48 20.6 0.91 H017 221.0 442.4 221.4 0.44 0.24 92.4 0.28 25.9 0.50 incl. 224.4 348.0 123.6 0.38 0.30 92.1 0.29 25.9 0.56 H018 170.7 314.0 143.3 0.53 0.27 81.9 0.23 31.0 0.48 incl. 179.8 314.0 134.2 0.56 0.28 84.4 0.24 31.0 0.49 H022 14.4 463.8 449.4 0.35 0.24 86.0 0.23 30.3 0.45 incl. 43.4 447.6 404.2 0.37 0.25 90.5 0.25 30.6 0.49 incl. 116.4 419.0 302.6 0.37 0.28 101.0 0.30 31.1 0.55 incl. 197.9 235.4 37.5 0.20 0.57 56.8 0.22 27.6 0.67 incl. 289.3 463.8 174.5 0.55 0.31 103.7 0.41 30.1 0.69 incl. 294.2 395.1 100.9 0.74 0.42 146.0 0.56 32.8 0.95 incl. 302.9 421.3 118.4 0.77 0.41 132.3 0.55 31.0 0.93 incl. 302.9 365.3 62.3 0.88 0.57 188.8 0.69 33.2 1.21 incl. 304.9 415.0 110.2 0.79 0.42 137.7 0.57 31.5 0.95 incl. 304.9 367.0 62.1 0.88 0.56 187.0 0.69 33.3 1.20 H023 56.7 470.0 413.3 0.51 0.22 89.1 0.25 29.1 0.46 incl. 67.9 400.3 332.4 0.55 0.25 97.4 0.29 30.5 0.53 incl. 67.9 346.2 278.3 0.64 0.28 107.3 0.32 30.6 0.58 incl. 186.3 226.7 40.4 0.44 0.61 131.1 0.35 25.1 0.86 incl. 270.6 381.6 110.9 0.33 0.36 95.6 0.47 32.5 0.78 H026 189.8 310.5 120.7 0.18 0.22 86.5 0.25 32.5 0.46 H027 7.6 369.1 361.5 0.32 0.21 71.5 0.21 27.5 0.41 incl. 7.6 33.6 26.0 1.80 0.58 97.5 0.37 26.6 0.86 incl. 162.4 369.1 206.7 0.20 0.28 67.4 0.28 29.7 0.52 incl. 203.0 272.7 69.7 0.37 0.51 92.3 0.53 29.3 0.96 incl. 214.0 266.8 52.8 0.39 0.57 88.2 0.59 29.0 1.05 H028 320.6 427.4 106.9 0.66 0.20 60.2 0.21 31.6 0.40 H031 221.5 522.1 300.6 0.33 0.19 81.4 0.29 30.3 0.47 incl. 237.9 527.0 289.2 0.33 0.19 78.5 0.29 30.5 0.47 incl. 399.3 522.1 122.8 0.56 0.21 84.8 0.41 35.3 0.61 H034 9.0 701.3 692.3 0.43 0.17 77.1 0.25 26.1 0.42 incl. 49.0 599.3 550.3 0.49 0.20 88.9 0.29 26.3 0.49 incl. 133.7 599.3 465.6 0.49 0.22 92.3 0.33 25.9 0.55 incl. 210.8 660.9 450.1 0.51 0.23 83.3 0.35 26.1 0.57 incl. 326.4 561.4 235.0 0.76 0.34 105.5 0.51 23.8 0.82 incl. 337.7 684.9 347.2 0.60 0.26 81.9 0.39 25.2 0.63 incl. 402.3 684.9 282.6 0.70 0.28 85.9 0.44 26.5 0.70 incl. 442.0 540.2 98.2 1.51 0.63 159.1 0.93 26.1 1.48 H035 164.8 387.0 222.2 0.57 0.19 68.6 0.27 25.3 0.45 incl. 260.0 377.0 117.0 0.83 0.22 82.1 0.45 26.4 0.66 H036 295.3 602.0 306.7 0.47 0.20 47.2 0.28 24.3 0.45 incl. 302.0 414.0 112.0 0.61 0.22 54.3 0.34 25.4 0.54 H052 24.4 531.0 506.6 0.29 0.18 116.4 0.20 31.7 0.39 incl. 183.0 523.8 340.8 0.36 0.24 132.4 0.27 31.6 0.52 incl. 201.0 523.8 322.8 0.37 0.25 136.7 0.28 31.9 0.54 incl. 252.0 526.3 274.3 0.38 0.30 146.3 0.32 31.9 0.62 incl. 252.0 463.2 211.2 0.45 0.35 165.3 0.37 30.4 0.71 incl. 351.0 463.2 112.2 0.33 0.54 177.4 0.46 31.5 0.95 H054 180.0 600.7 420.7 0.39 0.19 87.2 0.20 29.5 0.38 incl. 186.0 469.2 283.2 0.49 0.24 102.2 0.23 26.8 0.46 incl. 304.7 469.2 164.5 0.61 0.38 136.9 0.32 27.5 0.68 incl. 325.9 469.2 143.3 0.64 0.43 134.6 0.36 27.3 0.75 H058 519.3 645.0 125.8 0.78 0.22 82.7 0.49 33.0 0.70 incl. 535.4 645.0 109.6 0.86 0.24 87.8 0.54 32.1 0.77 H062 56.4 103.0 46.6 1.08 0.22 76.2 0.21 39.9 0.42 incl. 63.0 64.0 1.0 27.80 4.01 284.0 4.42 16.2 7.71 H063 272.4 339.0 66.6 0.25 0.89 126.4 0.13 20.0 0.85 incl. 277.4 336.0 58.6 0.28 1.00 135.6 0.14 19.5 0.95 incl. 279.0 330.0 51.0 0.31 1.12 146.2 0.16 18.4 1.05 incl. 302.0 303.0 1.0 1.37 18.40 2330.0 1.87 4.8 16.57 incl. 319.5 330.0 10.5 0.97 2.25 266.0 0.44 22.8 2.23 incl. 319.5 320.5 1.0 3.49 13.40 1975.0 1.95 5.1 12.81 H067 66.0 430.4 364.4 0.32 0.33 128.5 0.21 31.3 0.52 incl. 66.0 381.0 315.0 0.36 0.38 140.7 0.24 30.0 0.59 incl. 78.4 542.5 464.2 0.29 0.28 112.0 0.19 31.6 0.45 incl. 93.7 304.0 210.4 0.48 0.47 170.0 0.32 30.3 0.76 incl. 110.0 339.0 229.0 0.45 0.48 176.5 0.31 29.6 0.76 incl. 196.0 309.3 113.3 0.54 0.75 235.3 0.52 26.7 1.20 incl. 267.0 315.0 48.0 0.76 1.60 337.5 1.03 23.5 2.38 incl. 278.0 309.3 31.3 1.15 2.44 484.4 1.57 20.3 3.62 incl. 279.0 304.0 25.0 1.41 3.03 571.3 1.95 19.6 4.47 incl. 298.0 302.0 4.0 3.61 8.29 714.1 6.94 16.0 13.42 H069 232.0 367.0 135.0 0.67 0.18 66.4 0.30 19.9 0.47 incl. 252.0 367.0 115.0 0.76 0.20 70.8 0.33 19.3 0.51 H070 63.0 189.0 126.0 0.50 0.32 95.5 0.21 23.9 0.49 incl. 107.0 154.0 47.0 0.68 0.67 104.9 0.31 23.1 0.86 incl. 107.0 134.0 27.0 0.96 1.04 141.2 0.44 21.7 1.29 incl. 128.0 134.0 6.0 2.46 2.53 424.5 1.02 20.0 3.11

Notes:

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

- Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent:

Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22.

Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%.

* Copper Equivalent Calculation

CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84). Scandium is not part of the copper equivalent calculation.

Core Samples

Drill cores are processed at the Hat camp by an initial of examination by a senior geologist followed by detailed measurement and half-core sampling. One core half is retained at site for possible future re-examination and/or re-sampling for confirmation purposes, the other half is given a unique identification number, bagged and securely forwarded to an independent ISO-certified analytical laboratory for assaying. All standard QA/QC protocols are observed. Significant drill hole data and assay results will be released when received from the laboratory.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca. where previous assay results can be viewed.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview

A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], and [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024 news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

Institutional Investor Line: (604) 607-5470



T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

