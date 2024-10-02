Verde Successfully Renegotiates Loans with Its Two Largest Creditors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2024 - Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: "NPK"; OTCQX: "VNPKF") ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully renegotiated with banks holding 73% of its outstanding loans. The Company expects the remaining five creditor-banks to accept the same terms or face a 75% debt reduction by a court order, as per applicable Brazilian legislation.

Under the renegotiated agreement, the repayment term is extended to 120 months, with principal repayments suspended for 18 months. Crucially, 90% of the principal will be repaid on a staged schedule, starting after 55 months. The deal is anticipated to yield cash savings of R$115 million over the next 24 months.

Additionally, all interest payments are suspended for 18 months1, followed by an average nominal interest payment based on Brazil's CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) plus 2.08%. The total interest rate has been materially reduced, with the indexation above the CDI decreased by approximately 50% compared to previous loan agreements.

"The renegotiation process was complex and time-consuming, lasting several months. We are deeply grateful for the support of our main lenders and appreciate their repeated understanding of the severe crisis affecting the Brazilian agricultural sector. Their continued commitment to supporting Verde as it evolves into one of the world's leading suppliers of low-carbon and sustainable fertilizers has been invaluable," stated Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO.

Under applicable Brazilian law, when an agreement is reached with the largest creditors, other creditors are presented with two legal options: The first option allows the standout creditors to adhere to the same terms and conditions negotiated with the largest creditors, ensuring that they receive the same benefits under the plan. This mechanism is grounded in the principle of equal treatment among creditors, encouraging broader acceptance of the agreement. The second option arises when a standout creditor elects not to adhere to the terms of the renegotiation. In this case, Brazilian legislation allows the Company to impose less favorable conditions on those creditors. The goal is to incentivize creditors to join the agreement while ensuring that dissenting creditors do not gain undue advantage over those who participate in the renegotiation.

For the debt renegotiation to become legally binding, it must first be homologated by a Brazilian court. This involves submitting the agreement to a judge, who will review it to ensure that it complies with applicable legal requirements. The court's review process typically takes a couple of months. Once the judge issues a favorable opinion on the renegotiated terms, the agreement becomes enforceable, and all creditors, whether they choose to adhere to the plan or not, are required to comply with the court-sanctioned conditions. Until the approval process the payments are suspended and creditors are prevented from taking any enforcement actions.

About Verde Agritech

Verde Agritech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet.

1 With the exception of a symbolic monthly payment of R$100,000 starting after six months.