Lexston Mining Corporation Grants Stock Options

Vancouver - October 7, 2024. Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) granted 1,400,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants, and employees.

Each stock option is exercisable at $0.08 per share. The options vest immediately and expire on October 7, 2029. The options are subject to a four-month hold period.

All options were granted pursuant to the 10% rolling stock option plan of Lexston dated January 15, 2021 (the "Plan"). The share option plan was reapproved by the shareholders of the Company on November 8, 2023.

As of the date of this news release Lexston has 4,808,000 stock options granted and 36,300 options available for future grants.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

