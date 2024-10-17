Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Earnings Call Details

Conference Call and Webcast at 10:00 AM MT on Friday November 1, 2024

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Energy Fuels's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call

Rapid Connect URL: https://emportal.ink/3Xq8rHH

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

North American Toll Free: 1-888-510-2154

To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/5kM3dkJ6D4A

Conference Replay

Conference Replay Toronto: 1-289-819-1450

Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345

Conference Replay Entry Code: 53463 #

Conference Replay Expiration Date: 11/15/2024

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, HMS (titanium and zirconium minerals), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its heavy mineral sands operations managed from Perth, Australia. For more information on all we do, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com.

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.