/DISREGARD RELEASE: Abitibi Metals Corp./

We are advised by Abitibi Metals Corp. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Abitibi Metals Extends Western Plunge in Step-Out Drilling at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, issued 17-Oct-2024 over PR Newswire. This news release was released in error by PR Newswire without the consent of Abitibi Metals Corp. This release issued in error was a duplicate of the release issued on 5-Sept-2024.

SOURCE Abitibi Metals Corp.