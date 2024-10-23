Deep Yellow Limited: Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities for the September 2024 quarter.HIGHLIGHTSTumas Project- Tumas 1, 2 and 3 Measured Mineral Resource upgraded to 38.5 Mlb at 286 ppm eU3O8- Tumas Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource now stands at 106.2 Mlb grading 264 ppm eU3O8- Tumas has advanced as followso Detailed engineering work and project financing is progressing positivelyo Process flowsheet and layout is determined - a major milestone for the Projecto Project execution controls and systems largely establishedo Conditional offer of supply for water receivedo New supply point for electrical power agreed with NamPower, subject to final documentation which is approximately half the distance from the Project area compared to previous supply point- On track to make a Final Investment Decision in late Q4 2024Mulga Rock Project- Extensive hydrogeological drilling program including 33 water bores completed- Large core drilling program for bulk samples for metallurgical mini-pilot work program underway- Pilot metallurgical testwork successfully completedCorporate- Appointment of Craig Barnes as Chief Financial Officer and Jim Morgan as Head of Project Delivery- Global nuclear outlook continues to strengthen with hyper-scalers taking the lead- Cash position at end of September 2024 quarter $247.3M*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P92O2D9T





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.



The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.



Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.



Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.



Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.







