Deep Yellow Limited: Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

00:21 Uhr
Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities for the September 2024 quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tumas Project

- Tumas 1, 2 and 3 Measured Mineral Resource upgraded to 38.5 Mlb at 286 ppm eU3O8

- Tumas Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource now stands at 106.2 Mlb grading 264 ppm eU3O8

- Tumas has advanced as follows

o Detailed engineering work and project financing is progressing positively

o Process flowsheet and layout is determined - a major milestone for the Project

o Project execution controls and systems largely established

o Conditional offer of supply for water received

o New supply point for electrical power agreed with NamPower, subject to final documentation which is approximately half the distance from the Project area compared to previous supply point

- On track to make a Final Investment Decision in late Q4 2024

Mulga Rock Project

- Extensive hydrogeological drilling program including 33 water bores completed

- Large core drilling program for bulk samples for metallurgical mini-pilot work program underway

- Pilot metallurgical testwork successfully completed

Corporate

- Appointment of Craig Barnes as Chief Financial Officer and Jim Morgan as Head of Project Delivery

- Global nuclear outlook continues to strengthen with hyper-scalers taking the lead

- Cash position at end of September 2024 quarter $247.3M

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P92O2D9T



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.

The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.

Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.

Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.



Source:
Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au W: www.deepyellow.com.au Media: Cameron Gilenko T: +61-466-984-953 e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com


