Green Bridge Metals Geophysical Surveys and Channel Sampling Identifies Clear Drill Targets at the Chrome Puddy Project, Ontario

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from a VTEMTM Plus airborne geophysical survey and channel sampling program at its Chrome Puddy nickel project, located 180 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Channel sampling results show very consistent bulk tonnage nickel mineralization associated with oxide alteration and veining. Channel results included 110.4 m at 2,270 ppm Ni, 11.8% Fe, and 119 ppm Co at the Commerce East and 55.5 m at 2,521 ppm Ni and 4.6% Fe at the Commerce West Occurrences. These lengths are limited only by exposed outcrop and mineralization remains open along the length of both channels. In addition to nickel, Chrome Puddy contains Fe, Cr and Co adding potential additional value to the nickel mineralization.

The channel sampling results and nickel mineralization encountered in historical drilling (1965, 1994) correlate with two well developed discrete conductors identified by the Company's recent airborne Geotech VTEMTM Plus geophysical program conducted over the property (Figure 1). Importantly, it appears that only the margins of these conductors have been drill tested historically with the Company planning a diamond drilling program to test the strongest portions of the conductors with the aim of identifying higher-grade mineralization.

A Message from David Suda, CEO of Green Bridge Metals

"Green Bridge is excited to drill test these highly prospective bulk-tonnage nickel targets that are defined by the recent VTEM airborne survey and sampling efforts. We are very encouraged by the scale of the conductivity anomalies, and the fact that historical work only tested the margins of the target. Current sampling has clearly validated the presence of wide intervals of nickel mineralization that was indicated by historical efforts. The exploration target at Puddy has unique nickel-oxide mineralization that is potentially readily amenable to extraction by simple processing technologies."

Summary of Geophysical Survey

In July 2024, Geotech Ltd. performed an airborne electromagnetic (EM) using the VTEMTM Plus (versatile time-domain electromagnetic) system. A total of 235-line kilometers were flown at a spacing of 100 meters with a predominant north-south orientation. The survey has provided two clear distinct conductors as drill targets that are associated with nickel mineralization both within the channel samples and/or historical drilling. The southern conductor is over 2 kilometers long and over 500 meters wide and is associated with channel samples of 110 m of 0.23% nickel (Table 1) and historical drilling of 122.6 m of 0.25% nickel (Table 2). In addition, a separate discrete conductor has been identified to the north of Puddy Lake that is approximately 1.0 kilometers in length by 200 m in width. This conductor remains largely untested by historical drilling with the exception of a drill hole that was 76 m of 0.12% nickel that was located on the western-most margin of the conductor. Collectively, these two conductors provide clear drill targets with the Company currently conducting 3D inversions of the VTEM survey to aid in designing an upcoming drill program.

Summary of Sampling Program

A total of 181 sawn channel samples representing 181.9 m of channel sampling were analyzed from 3 known surface showings of Ni-Fe-Co oxide mineralization at Puddy lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, NW Ontario. Sampling was done at the Commerce East Occurrence (110.4 m) on claims 282629 and 290692, the Commerce West Occurrence (55.5 m) on claim 106245 and the Commerce Far West Occurrence (16.0 m) on claim 282627.

The average assay value of the channel samples is 2,326 ppm Ni with a high value of 3,370 ppm Ni. The Puddy serpentinite has high Fe contents with the average of all channels being 9.2% Fe and a high value of 36.1% Fe. Cobalt averages 100 ppm with a high value of 508 ppm Co. Locally anomalous PGM values up to 224 ppb Pt with 54 ppb Pd were determined at the Commerce East location.

Table 1 Channel sampling results from Chrome Puddy.

Commerce West Channel Easting Northing Interval (m) Ni ppm Fe % Co ppm Cr ppm Start 317827 5538192 24.0 2543 4.11 52.4 907 8.0 2438 4.71 19.9 849 4.5 2363 5.23 121.2 971 11.0 2475 4.52 33.1 868 3.0 2773 6.16 103 857 3.0 2637 5.28 21.9 917 End 317787 5538151 2.0 2635 6.08 20.6 870 Channel Avg 55.5 2521 4.61 49.4 893 Commerce Far West Channel Easting Northing Interval (m) Ni ppm Fe % Co ppm Cr ppm Start 316799 5537904 4.0 2018 6.62 103.4 2863 End 316803 5537888 12.0 2018 7.64 151.2 2456 Channel Avg 16.0 2018 7.39 139.3 2558 Commerce East Channel Easting Northing Interval (m) Ni ppm Fe % Co ppm Cr ppm Start 319416.9 5537913.1 24.4 2160 12.12 116 2751 7.0 2094 11 108 3307 7.9 2168 12.3 56.4 3020 4.0 2393 12.8 292.5 2970 3.2 2696 10.26 325.2 2481 5.0 2996 26.04 201.2 2200 2.0 2560 13.8 154 2945 31.0 2218 10.9 69.3 2737 3.0 1843 11.7 81.3 2397 1.0 1990 10.5 129 2380 1.0 2340 11.3 79.4 1760 8.0 2006 9.5 76.4 2580 1.9 3214 9.69 365.4 2983 End 319509.2 5537989.7 11.0 2475 9.7 153.1 2605 Channel Avg 110.4 2272 11.84 119.1 2735

QA/QC - Channel samples were obtained with a gas-powered portable rock saw with a diamond blade after removing loose surface rubble with shovel and power washing. Sawn channel samples nominally 1.0 m in length were analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with inductively coupled plasma/mass spectrometry (ICPMS) analysis for multi-elements and fire assay with inductively coupled plasma/optical emission spectrometry (ICP/OES) analysis for Au, Pt, Pd at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) located in Ancaster, Ontario. A QA/QC program was implemented using 7 duplicates, 7 blanks and 6 CDN-ME-2001 CRMs. Surface samples are continuous channel samples and are selective insofar as they sample available outcrop.

Table 2. Historic significant drill assay results from Chrome Puddy property. Nickel is reported as a weight average percent over the entire assay length of the drill hole.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ni (Wt Avg%) C1 0.0 94.6 94.6 0.21 C2 9.5 120.8 111.3 0.27 C3 2.8 122.0 119.3 0.20 C4 6.4 122.3 115.9 0.21 C5 3.4 76.6 73.2 0.21 C6 4.9 75.9 71.1 0.17 C7 1.2 76.6 75.3 0.22 C8 4.6 74.7 70.1 0.32 PDL-94-05 3.7 121.4 117.7 0.21 PDL-94-06 0.9 123.5 122.6 0.25 PDL-94-08 4.9 126.6 121.7 0.20 PDL-94-09 6.1 124.4 118.3 0.28 PDL-94-10 5.5 121.4 115.9 0.27 PDL-94-11 1.8 31.4 29.6 0.19 PDL-94-12 1.8 147.3 145.5 0.19

* The assay data for core dill holes in this report are all considered historical in nature and a QP has not done sufficient work to independently validate the assay results. All QA/QC for the historical assays has not been independently validated by a QP, and all QA/QC predates current NI 43-101 standards and procedures.



Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 1. Map of Chrome Puddy property with overlain VTEM™ plus interpretation and magnetics results. Includes location of new channel samples with resulting nickel assay interval results, as well as historic core drilling locations with unverified weighted average assay data for nickel for two of the historic holes.





All scientific and technical information, and written disclosure in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Ajeet Milliard, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Geologist for Green Bridge Metals and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the Chrome Puddy property (the "Property"). The Property contains bulk-tonnage nickel and nickel-PGM mineralization hosted in mafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization and high grade Ni-PGE mineralization.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: results from the VTEMTM Plus airborne geophysical survey and channel sampling program at the Chrome Puddy nickel project; potential additional value to the nickel mineralization at Chrome Puddy; and the exploration and development of the Chrome Puddy nickel project.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the exploration and development of the Chrome Puddy nickel project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.