Gabriel Resources Ltd. Results of AGM

LONDON, October 24, 2024 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia were adopted.
The resolutions adopted included:
The re-election of Anna El-Erian, Jeffrey Couch, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, James Lieber and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company; and
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.
For information on this press release, please contact:
Dragos Tanase President & CEO dt@gabrielresources.com
Richard Brown Chief Financial Officer richard.brown@gabrielresources.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
