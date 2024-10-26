Gitennes Exploration Inc. Announces Board of Director Changes

Vancouver, October 25, 2024 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV - GIT) announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as a director and Stu Ross has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia. In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia. Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia.

The Company would like to thank Stu for his efforts and support of the Company for the past twelve years.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two properties in the Sept Iles region of Quebec where the Company is exploring for nickel, niobium and tantalum and three gold properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: New Mosher, JMW and Maxwell. All properties are 100% owned by Gitennes except for New Mosher which is under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

