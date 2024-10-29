Delta Furthers Its Strategic Land Acquisition in the Eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in Thunder Bay, Ontario

19 additional claims on strike with the Eureka Gold Deposit

Delta's combined land package in the Eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt now covers 30,833 hectares or over 308 square kilometres

No work commitments on the newly acquired claims as well as the combined entirety of the Delta land package

Kingston, October 29, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the eleven (11) claims from Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK") (TSXV: MEK) and the right to earn a 100% interest in an additional eight (8) claims held by Gold Cache Inc. ("GC") by assuming an underlying agreement between MEK and GC.

The combined claims cover approximate 233 hectares and are all contiguous with the newly expanded Delta-1 Property (see map below). The claims are located in Horne and Dawson Road Lots Township.

The claims located west of the Eureka Gold Deposit host a number of gold occurrences including the Echo Zone (1.04 g/t Au over 18.7m surface channel sample and 0.45 g/t Au over 21 m in drill hole), the Gold Cache Main Zone (29.4 g/t Au over 0.6m surface channel sample) and other surface grab samples ranging from 4.16 g/t Au to 50.1 g/t Au.

Figure 1: Map of the eastern portion of the Delta-1 Expanded Property, showing the location of the newly acquired claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/228142_cb1b42cda4951bad_001full.jpg

André Tessier, President and CEO of Delta Resources states "Delta deployed an aggressive strategy over the past year to control the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. With each addition to its property package, Delta is getting closer to its goal of controlling this highly prospective gold endowed belt where we believe that multiple gold deposits are yet to be uncovered. Having already made a significant discovery at the Eureka Gold deposit which remains open on strike and to depth, the Delta technical team is as keen on expanding the mineralized envelope at Eureka while it now sets its sights on furthering the potential of multiple gold deposits within this commanding land package. It's also noteworthy that Delta has no work commitments on the complete property package, allowing the team to focus where the data is pointing to areas of best potential. A potential that we're just starting to uncover."

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek states "Making this deal with Delta allows Metals Creek to focus on our flagship Ogden Gold Project (50/50 JV with Newmont) and our Tillex Copper Project, where we have completed drilling with great success and awaiting additional results. In addition, Metals Creek and its shareholders will remain exposed to Delta's success with the share holding and the NSR on these claims. We believe that Delta is best positioned with their commanding land package to advance this exciting portion of the Shabandowan greenstone belt and we are very pleased to be a shareholder of Delta into the future."

Under the terms of the agreement, Delta will pay $55,000 and issue 1,250,000 common shares of Delta upon TSX approval of the agreement. The shares issued will be shares will vest at a rate of 312,500 every 4 months after issuance.

Delta will also have to pay $40,000 to GC in two equal instalments on March 14, 2025 and March 14, 2026.

MEK will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the claims. Delta will have the option to buyback a 50% of that NSR at anytime for $500,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the second 50% NSR, to a maximum of $500,000. The claims are all subject to a 2% NSR related to underlying agreements and Delta will have the right to purchase 1% at anytime for $1M.

There are no work commitments on the properties. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.5 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 306 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

