Canter Completes Amendments to Columbus Project Agreements

Vancouver, October 30, 2024 - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce amendments to the underlying agreements for its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"). In agreement with the Company's property partner, these amendments defer all cash payment obligations aligning both parties' interests with a near-term focus on deeper discovery drilling at Columbus, allowing the Company to create significant value for all stakeholders.

"The amendments we have completed with the Columbus Project prospecting team speaks volumes about the strength of the partnership and joint belief that discovery-driven exploration work will bring the Project's true potential into focus," commented Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "We are very pleased to complete this agreement with our partner and look forward to sharing more Columbus Project updates later this quarter."

The added financial flexibility allows the Company to build on recent exploration successes with subsequent deeper drilling at Columbus with only one USD$30,000 cash payment (November 2025) due from now until May 2026.

Summary of Amendments to Underlying Agreements

Changes to Cash Payment Schedule

All future cash payment obligations associated with the Columbus Option Agreement (the "Option") and the corresponding Water Rights Appurtenance Agreement (the "WRA") have been deferred by 12 months, with the exception being the final cash payment required to purchase 100% of the water rights, which has been deferred by 18 months to May 26, 2027.

Changes to Share Issuances

As consideration for the Option and WRA amendments, the Company will issue 500,000 additional shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the underlying Option partners. The Consideration Shares will be issued five (5) days from the date the Company receives all necessary approvals and will subject to a four month plus a day hold period. A future 600,000 share issuance contemplated in the WRA has been deferred from November 26, 2025 to November 26, 2026. All other share issuances remain unchanged.

Additional Drilling

Canter will drill an additional 2,500 feet (762 metres) from the date of the amendments by the date which is 36 months from the Effective Date (November 9, 2026) as part of the amended agreement. The Company has also agreed to drill one hole to at least 1,500 feet (457.2 metres) depth, to test favourable structural reservoir targets as part of its commitments to exercise the Option.

All other material terms of the underlying Option and WRA remain unchanged.

See Company press releases dated November 13th, 21st and 28th (2023) for further Option and WRA agreement details.

For more information about boron and lithium, please visit the Company's Boron 101 and Lithium 101 pages on the website.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

