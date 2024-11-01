Akwaaba Mining Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Alex Heath from The Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 1, 2024 - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Alex Heath from the Company's Board of Directors.

Allan Green, CEO and Director commented: "We thank Mr. Heath for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors"

