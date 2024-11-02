Green Bridge Metals Applauds U.S. Proposal for G7 Sanctions on Russian Palladium and Titanium

Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") applauds the recent efforts by the United States to propose new sanctions targeting Russian palladium (Pd) and titanium (Ti) to the Group of Seven (G7) allies1. This recommendation, discussed among G7 deputy finance ministers in Washington, reflects the continued global commitment to limit Russia's influence over critical metals markets amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Green Bridge supports initiatives that enhance supply chain stability for strategic materials, while promoting sustainable and secure sources for essential industrial metals.

Both palladium and titanium are vital inputs across various high-tech and industrial applications, with palladium used in semiconductors and catalytic converters, and titanium essential to sectors like aerospace and medical manufacturing. Sanctions on these metals would mark a significant shift in Western strategies by directly challenging Russia's role as a major supplier, especially as Russia's metals and mining company, Norilsk Nickel, supplies nearly 40% of the world's palladium. The Company recognizes that such measures could mitigate dependency on Russian sources, fostering a more resilient market that benefits from diversified, ethical sourcing alternatives.

Green Bridge remains committed to advancing ethical and sustainable exploration of critical metals like titanium and platinum group elements (PGEs) outside of geopolitically sensitive regions, supporting the resilience of global supply chains. As a company focused on responsible exploration practices, Green Bridge is well-positioned to contribute towards identifying potential new sources of these essential metals, with the aim of ultimately contributing to secure, alternative supply options for North American and European markets.



Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 19, 2024, June 19, 2024 and March 14, 2024, that it has extended its engagement of MIC Market Information & Content Publishing (business address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49B, 51379 Leverkusen, Germany; email: contact@micpublishing.de; telephone: +49 2171-7766628; and website: www.micpublishing.de ("MIC") for the provision of a range of online marketing services encompassing campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to commence immediately and continue until February 1, 2025, or until budget exhaustion; provided, however, that the Services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of the Company depending on, among other things, the efficacy of the Services. The Company has agreed to pay to MIC EUR250,000 in consideration for the extension of Services. The Company has not provided any securities to MIC or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will occur via digital channels Google Ads and native advertising.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

