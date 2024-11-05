Bravo's Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Deposit Continues to Deliver Significant Mineralized Grades & Thicknesses

Highlights include 21m at 9.34g/t PGM+Au, 116m at 1.59g/t PGM+Au,

5m at 16.40g/t PGM+Au, and 42m at 2.41g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% Ni

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") received assay results from twenty-five diamond drill holes ("DDH") from its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"Today's drilling results mark another step forward as Bravo progresses towards completing the 2024 PGM definition drilling program to support future MRE updates. These results continue to intercept high grades over thick intersections, including those in the Oxide and Low Sulphide zones that have high platinum to palladium ratios.", said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "The Luanga Project's consistent delivery of robust results and advancements across various potential development tracks solidify its position as a leading candidate to become a major new Western supplier of these essential metals through market cycles and away from sources affected by geopolitical risks and deep operational challenges. The Project's potential benefits from the substantial infrastructure of the Carajás District, including cost-effective hydro power as well as ready access to power lines, highways, rail, water, labour, and suppliers."

Highlights Include:

Infill and extensional drilling in the Central Sector continue to reveal improved mineralized grades and thicknesses as compared to previous 100m spaced sections.

Much of the mineralization intersected in the new drilling lies within 150m of surface and remains open for further extension to depth.

Drilling in the North Sector of the Luanga deposit continues to demonstrate high-grade supergene mineralization in the oxide zone (e.g. 21m at 9.34g/t PGM+Au in DDH24LU264) and wide zones of mineralization in the fresh rock (e.g. 116m at 1.59g/t PGM+Au in DDH24LU266).

Drilling at T5 target continues to extend mineralization eastward. Testing of the Bore Hole Electromagnetic ("BHEM") anomaly at T1 will commence soon, as well as drill testing of a new copper/gold target west of T5.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%) Sulphide TYPE Sector (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH24LU264 0.00 21.00 21.00 1.05 8.14 0.08 0.07 9.34 NA Ox North DDH24LU265 128.30 164.60 36.30 0.45 1.36 0.04 0.01 1.87 0.01 FR/LS North And 201.60 228.60 27.00 1.64 0.93 0.18 0.04 2.78 0.07 FR North DDH24LU266 29.70 146.00 116.30 0.54 1.01 0.03 0.01 1.59 0.02 FR North DDH24LU269 49.65 54.65 5.00 10.46 5.09 0.77 0.08 16.40 0.04 FR Central DDH24LU271 69.20 81.20 12.00 2.09 0.92 0.14 0.01 3.16 0.12 FR Central DDH24LU275 25.80 46.90 21.10 2.34 0.81 0.15 0.03 3.33 0.10 FR Central DDH24LU277 86.90 89.90 3.00 22.13 8.56 1.01 0.06 31.65 0.03 FR Central And 175.90 179.90 4.00 3.21 13.93 0.62 0.01 17.77 0.02 FR/LS Central DDH24LU278 23.00 27.00 4.00 4.13 2.18 0.31 0.03 6.64 0.02 FR Central DDH24LU280 150.50 184.50 34.00 1.71 0.56 0.08 0.17 2.52 0.29 FR Central DDH24LU281 102.80 142.80 40.00 1.43 0.51 0.07 0.14 2.16 0.23 FR Central DDH24LU282 170.65 213.30 42.65 1.67 0.61 0.09 0.04 2.41 0.28 FR Central

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material. Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 115% to 135% of true thickness in the Central Sector, and 135% to 155% of true thickness in the North Sector. Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. LS = Low Sulphide. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization. * Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from twenty-five diamond drill holes have been received, eight from the North Sector and seventeen from the Central Sector of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. All the drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards an azimuth of 090° in the North Sector and 330° in the Central sector. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 4,994.6 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector shows an infill section, with DDH24LU282 being the deepest drill hole on the section, exhibiting a wide zone of mineralization, open at depth, within 150m from surface, and consistently increasing in grade from DDH23LU230 to DDH24LU237 to DDH24LU282. These results continue to support the mineralization defined on Bravo's earlier 100m spaced sections. This work continues to bode well for potential future project studies.

Section 2 (Figure 2) shows infill hole DDH24LU280, in the Central Sector, aimed at increasing classification confidence in the next MRE update. Drilling also shows mineralized grades and thicknesses that are similar to, or better than, drilling from earlier Bravo phases on either side of this drill hole (DDH23LU058 and DDH23LU136). Trenching (TRC24LU031A/B) on this section also demonstrates the more significant volume of near surface oxide mineralization (due to dispersion) compared to more discrete thicknesses intersected by drilling in the fresh rock below. These results will support future Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") updates.

Section 3 (Figure 3) is an infill section in the Central Sector. Drilling (DDH24LU275, and DDH22LU059) also shows clear evidence of better mineralized grades and thicknesses compared to historic drilling (PPT-LUAN-FD0121) between the Bravo drill holes, again with mineralization defined to date less to ~150m from surface and still open at depth.

HeliTEM (Helicopter borne EM) and Copper/Gold Exploration Update

Exploration is progressing on both BHEM targets and HeliTEM targets. Drilling continues at T5, the previously reported massive sulphide Cu-Ni discovery (see news release dated May 28, 2024), expanding mineralization to the east. Drilling to follow up BHEM at T1 will commence soon, along with drill testing of a new copper target located west of T5.

Drill Results Status Update

A total of 338 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 72,006 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 297 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 33 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). A total of 42 trenches have been completed to date (for 8,317 metres), with results for 37 trenches reported and results for 5 trenches pending.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness (m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%) Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH24LU260 119.90 123.90 4.00 2.68 4.24 2.22 0.52 9.66 0.01 FR/LS DDH24LU261 0.00 41.50 41.50 0.44 0.77 0.03 0.01 1.24 NA Ox And 53.90 73.90 20.00 0.27 0.59 0.08 <0.01 0.94 0.02 FR/LS And 88.90 90.90 2.00 0.31 0.89 0.13 0.01 1.34 0.02 FR/LS And 111.90 113.90 2.00 0.95 2.53 0.49 0.02 4.00 0.02 FR/LS And 181.90 192.90 11.00 0.39 0.23 0.04 0.01 0.66 0.03 FR DDH24LU262 0.00 35.00 35.00 0.33 0.68 0.03 0.01 1.05 NA Ox And 35.00 49.00 14.00 0.16 0.46 0.05 0.01 0.66 0.01 FR/LS And 58.00 63.00 5.00 1.16 4.61 0.92 0.03 6.71 0.02 FR/LS And 146.00 152.00 6.00 0.91 2.62 0.42 0.15 3.96 0.15 FR DDH24LU263 0.00 29.90 29.90 0.64 0.68 0.02 <0.01 1.34 NA Ox And 62.50 68.55 6.05 0.35 0.76 0.03 0.01 1.15 0.01 FR/LS And 72.55 104.60 32.05 0.27 0.60 0.04 <0.01 0.91 0.01 FR/LS And 147.60 151.60 4.00 0.64 0.63 0.11 0.03 1.40 0.14 FR And 177.60 192.60 15.00 0.39 0.18 0.02 0.05 0.64 0.09 FR DDH24LU264 0.00 21.00 21.00 1.05 8.14 0.08 0.07 9.34 NA Ox And 31.25 85.30 54.05 0.37 0.71 0.02 <0.01 1.10 0.01 FR/LS DDH24LU265 128.30 164.60 36.30 0.45 1.36 0.04 0.01 1.87 0.01 FR/LS And 201.60 228.60 27.00 1.64 0.93 0.18 0.04 2.78 0.07 FR DDH24LU266 0.00 7.85 7.85 0.30 1.01 0.04 0.01 1.35 NA Ox And 29.70 146.00 116.30 0.54 1.01 0.03 0.01 1.59 0.02 FR And 186.00 194.00 8.00 0.59 0.42 0.08 0.01 1.10 0.10 FR DDH24LU267 67.00 92.00 25.00 0.21 0.49 0.03 <0.01 0.73 0.01 FR And 236.80 242.80 6.00 0.54 0.37 0.05 <0.01 0.97 0.06 FR And 269.80 277.80 8.00 0.23 0.10 0.04 <0.01 0.37 0.21 FR DDH24LU268 0.00 12.00 12.00 0.31 0.62 0.07 0.01 1.02 NA Ox DDH24LU269 49.65 54.65 5.00 10.46 5.09 0.77 0.08 16.40 0.04 FR And 107.30 149.30 42.00 0.31 0.25 <0.01 <0.01 0.57 0.03 FR DDH24LU270 47.00 88.00 41.00 0.27 0.22 0.01 <0.01 0.51 0.02 FR DDH24LU271 0.00 5.15 5.15 0.84 0.33 0.03 0.03 1.25 NA FR And 69.20 81.20 12.00 2.09 0.92 0.14 0.01 3.16 0.12 FR And 181.20 249.20 68.00 0.31 0.29 0.01 <0.01 0.61 0.02 FR DDH24LU272 0.00 2.70 2.70 0.49 0.29 0.06 0.02 0.87 NA Ox And 20.10 28.35 8.25 0.44 0.18 0.03 0.02 0.67 NA Ox And 31.00 38.00 7.00 1.01 0.41 0.08 0.03 1.54 0.19 FR And 48.00 58.00 10.00 1.48 0.54 0.09 0.18 2.29 0.21 FR And 136.00 191.00 55.00 0.34 0.31 0.01 <0.01 0.66 0.01 FR DDH24LU273 0.00 12.75 12.75 1.21 0.49 0.08 0.02 1.80 NA Ox And 86.60 110.60 24.00 0.29 0.24 0.01 <0.01 0.53 0.01 FR And 122.60 125.60 3.00 0.20 0.61 0.10 <0.01 0.92 0.01 FR/LS DDH24LU274 0.00 6.00 6.00 0.33 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.56 NA Ox And 20.50 52.70 32.20 0.32 0.26 0.01 <0.01 0.59 0.01 FR DDH24LU275 0.00 5.80 5.80 0.50 0.34 0.05 0.03 0.92 NA Ox And 25.80 46.90 21.10 2.34 0.81 0.15 0.03 3.33 0.10 FR And 131.90 174.90 43.00 0.31 0.24 0.01 <0.01 0.57 0.02 FR DDH24LU276 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.60 0.26 0.03 0.01 0.89 NA Ox And 84.50 96.50 12.00 0.33 0.20 0.01 <0.01 0.54 0.02 FR DDH24LU277 0.00 1.79 1.79 0.49 0.22 0.28 0.02 1.01 NA FR And 75.90 80.90 5.00 0.67 0.39 0.04 0.02 1.11 0.05 FR And 86.90 89.90 3.00 22.13 8.56 1.01 0.06 31.65 0.03 FR And 149.90 161.90 12.00 0.18 0.38 0.01 0.01 0.58 0.01 FR/LS And 175.90 179.90 4.00 3.21 13.93 0.62 0.01 17.77 0.02 FR/LS DDH24LU278 14.00 17.00 3.00 2.28 0.93 0.16 0.02 3.38 NA Ox And 23.00 27.00 4.00 4.13 2.18 0.31 0.03 6.64 0.02 FR And 120.50 126.77 6.27 0.20 0.33 0.01 0.01 0.54 0.01 FR DDH24LU279 39.50 44.50 5.00 0.35 0.33 0.01 0.01 0.69 0.02 FR DDH24LU280 107.95 112.75 4.80 0.59 0.20 0.03 0.06 0.88 0.31 FR And 150.50 184.50 34.00 1.71 0.56 0.08 0.17 2.52 0.29 FR And 206.50 237.50 31.00 0.25 0.24 <0.01 0.01 0.51 0.02 FR DDH24LU281 15.90 19.60 3.70 0.60 0.26 <0.01 0.32 1.18 NA Ox And 56.80 60.80 4.00 0.45 0.15 <0.01 0.09 0.68 0.19 FR And 63.80 66.80 3.00 0.61 0.24 <0.01 0.11 0.97 0.12 FR And 79.80 87.80 8.00 0.29 0.11 0.01 0.10 0.50 0.11 FR And 93.80 96.80 3.00 0.23 0.10 0.01 0.02 0.36 0.20 FR And 102.80 142.80 40.00 1.43 0.51 0.07 0.14 2.16 0.23 FR And 146.80 171.80 25.00 0.24 0.22 0.02 0.01 0.47 0.02 FR DDH24LU282 170.65 213.30 42.65 1.67 0.61 0.09 0.04 2.41 0.28 FR And 218.30 252.30 34.00 0.32 0.23 0.01 0.01 0.57 0.01 FR And 295.30 299.30 4.00 1.80 1.75 0.27 0.14 3.97 0.04 FR And 306.30 310.30 4.00 0.15 0.40 0.02 <0.01 0.61 0.02 FR DDH24LU283 22.10 27.80 5.70 0.60 0.23 0.02 0.01 0.86 0.01 FR DDH24LU284 109.38 113.97 4.59 0.25 0.31 0.01 <0.01 0.57 0.01 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 115% to 135% of true thickness in the Central Sector, and 135% to 155% of true thickness in the North Sector.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. LS = Low Sulphide. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded +70,000 infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH24LU260 Bravo 659449.835 9343124.194 258.596 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 165.25 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU261 Bravo 659398.590 9343123.961 255.949 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 245.40 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU262 Bravo 659539.417 9342814.041 273.110 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 190.60 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU263 Bravo 659451.586 9342974.382 267.848 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 260.55 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU264 Bravo 659387.575 9343074.446 252.390 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 160.35 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU265 Bravo 659297.480 9343074.500 237.800 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 260.30 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU266 Bravo 659356.430 9343124.000 249.810 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 245.75 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU267 Bravo 659655.160 9342616.070 254.510 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 350.35 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU268 Bravo 658508.010 9340906.000 235.950 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 105.70 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU269 Bravo 658730.170 9340927.830 237.050 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 165.80 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU270 Bravo 658731.530 9341015.780 229.700 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 100.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU271 Bravo 658755.370 9340883.910 238.040 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.20 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU272 Bravo 658655.830 9340855.020 245.410 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 205.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU273 Bravo 658630.870 9340898.340 242.680 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU274 Bravo 658604.230 9340944.550 238.180 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 100.10 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU275 Bravo 658693.880 9340890.480 239.010 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 185.35 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU276 Bravo 658700.910 9340978.290 237.550 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 105.55 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU277 Bravo 658830.010 9340945.250 239.620 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 220.75 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU278 Bravo 658802.200 9340993.410 230.410 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU279 Bravo 658774.840 9341040.260 221.600 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 85.10 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU280 Bravo 658485.620 9340648.530 283.830 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 295.10 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU281 Bravo 658333.870 9340511.980 280.550 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 275.20 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU282 Bravo 658405.280 9340488.590 285.330 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 340.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU283 Bravo 658090.780 9340435.240 232.570 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 180.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH24LU284 Bravo 658051.730 9340402.830 245.820 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.20 330.00 -60.00 Central

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.