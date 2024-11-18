News Release - Cameo Resources Inc.

November 18, 2024 - Cameo Resources Inc. (CSE - MEO) is please to announce that its exploration team has completed Phase 1 of its recommended exploration program on its Bonnie Claire East (BCE) Property, northwest of Beatty, Nevada USA. Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. and Advantage Geophysics, Inc. completed an HSAMT of the property.

The report results proved a detailed conductivity map over a portion of the Bonnie Claire East claims north of Beatty, Nevada. The purposes of the survey were to delineate basinal features, map geologic stratigraphy and structure relative to the occurrence of lithium-bearing brine and/or claystone, identify conductors that are thought to be representative of lithium-fearing brine and or/claystone, and provided information for the selection and design of additional geophysical surveys or the identification of drilling locations.

Results

Similar to other basins in the vicinity, subsurface geology is revealed to primarily consist of near-surface dry alluvium or dry lake bed sediments, possible brine, claystone, sandstone and a combination of sandstone and claystone. The survey line has two to perhaps three or four areas with geology favorable for possible occurrences of lithium.

Recommendations

To determine the areal extent and strike of the various subsurface constituents and possible faults, it is recommended that HSAMT data be acquired along at least one additional line parallel to the original survey line. If drilling is determined as the next step, then using the results of the HSAMT survey it is recommended that dril holes to be located at or near stations to a depth of at least approximately 5oo meters bgs to investigage interpreted possible brine; to other stations to drill to a depth of at least 700 or 800 meters bgs to investigage interpreted claystone; and finallyto drill to at least approximately 600 or 700 meters bgs to investigage interpreted claystone and the influence HSAMT identified fault within the basin.

"The completed exploration program outlined will help to evaluate Cameo's property as a prospect for related types of Lithium mineralization." Stated Souhail Abi Farrage, Cameo's president.

Even though the Lithium market is less vigorous this year, Cameo Resources is eager to continue the evaluation of the BCE Property. The company is also evaluating other potential projects for base and precious metals.

Qualified Person

Robert Marvin, P.Geo, the Company's technical advisor and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewd the technical information in this new release.

ABOUT CAMEO RESOURCES INC.

For further information pelase contact Cameo Resources Inc., Souhail Abi-Farrage at 1-800-325-1308 and Email: IR@cameoresourcesinc.com.

oN BEHALF OF THE BOARD

souhail abi-farrage, President, CEO and director

