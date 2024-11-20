Arbor Metals Announces Commencement of Drill Program at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce that its exploration team along with Muskw (Cree Division of Forage Fusion Drilling) has arrived at the Jarnet Lithium Project and will be immediately commencing the planned drill program. This marks an exciting phase for the Company as it moves forward with its efforts to define and expand the lithium potential within the Jarnet Lithium Project, located in Eeyou-Isthcee territory, LG4 sector, Québec Nord region.

The drill program is designed to test a combination of priority lithium targets identified from previous exploration activities, including surface sampling, geophysical surveys, and geological mapping. The objective is to identify high-grade lithium mineralization and to further evaluate the lithium-bearing pegmatites identified in the region. The drill program will provide critical data to guide future development and help define potential resources at the Jarnet Project.

"We are excited to begin drilling at the Jarnet Lithium Project," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "The exploration work completed to date has provided us with a strong foundation, and we believe this drill program will play a key role in unlocking the full potential of the project. We are committed to advancing this opportunity responsibly and efficiently, as we work towards addressing the growing demand for lithium in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and green energy sectors."

Arbor is dedicated to conducting all of its exploration activities in an environmentally responsible manner. The Company follows industry-leading environmental practices and works collaboratively with local First Nations groups and other stakeholders to ensure that its operations respect the land, environment, and communities involved. Arbor remains committed to fostering positive relationships and ensuring that its exploration programs align with the values and expectations of all involved parties.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (OGQ No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.



About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

