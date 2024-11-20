Troubadour Resources Announces Completion of Surface Geochemical Sampling Program at the Drill-Ready Senneville Gold-Copper Project

Vancouver - Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR" or the "Company") (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) (WKN: TROUF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a surface geochemical sampling program at the Senneville Copper-Gold property ("Senneville" or the "Property") in the eastern Val d'Or district.

Highlights:

Seven hundred and fourty-four (744) samples of black spruce bark were collected on grids centered on three principal target areas to refine drill targets and develop more grass-roots targets for future detailed work (Fig. 1).

Efficient sampling on the biogeochem grid allowed for the expansion of the field program: Three hundred and fifty-five (355) additional soil samples were collected to tie into a MMI soil sampling grid by the previous claim holder (Xander Resources, Aug. 29, 2023 News Release) Thirty-one (31) rock grab samples were collected in the vicinity of the Gustav Cere gold showing and in the northwestern portion of the property, where recent logging operations exposed fresh outcrops.





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Bedrock geology and surface geochemistry exploration targets of the Senneville Property. Geology after SIGEOM, 2024. * indicates deposits acquired by Probe Gold in 2024.

The Property is prospective for both orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-style mineralization and comprises 230 mineral claims located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, ~25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It covers over 12,000 ha of ground and is contiguous with Probe Gold's Val d'Or East properties to the north and south, which host a combined resource of 6.7 Moz gold measured and indicated and 3.3 Moz gold inferred (Fig. 1) Probe News Release Sept. 5, 2024). *Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Project.

The volcanic rocks of the Lanaudiere Formation dominate the bedrock geology of the claim group and in addition to hosting orogenic gold showings, have also been identified as having a high potential to host polymetallic VMS deposits (Pilote, 2016). Troubadour identified three principal target areas for surface geochemical sampling grids to assess the VMS potential of the claim group and develop targets for future detailed work (Fig. 1)

Target Area 1 is a recommended exploration target for VMS mineralization (Pilote, 2016), based on the presence of felsic to intermediate volcaniclastic rocks, containing massive pyrite blocks, being associated with ultramafic volcanic rocks or pyritic mudstones. It is situated along trend from the Gustave-Cere gold showing and host to Zn and Ag occurrences that were discovered in 2009 (GM64915), but not subsequently followed up. Target Area 2 comprises similar geology as Target 1 and is also recommended as an exploration target for VMS-style mineralization (Pilote, 2016). Exploration work in 1961 in this zone documented surficial showings of chalcopyrite and drill intercepts of up to 11.2 g/t Ag over 7 feet in felsic volcanic rocks (GM12475). Target Area 3 is prospective for gold mineralization along trend with McKenzie Break mine, where gold is hosted in quartz-carbonate pyrite veins emplaced along subhorizontal brittle fractures in the westernmost extent of the Pascalis-Tiblemont Batholith (Fig. 1). Drilling in this area in 1981 intersected anomalous Au values (up to 1.8 g.t Au) in quartz-carbonate veins that are similar to those described at the McKenzie Break mine (GM37685).

The Company contracted mineral exploration specialists SL Exploration to complete the fieldwork. SL Exploration is a Quebec-based consulting company that specializes in surface geochemistry exploration techniques used to identify buried mineral deposits and has successfully identified multiple soil discoveries in the James Bay and Abitibi regions.

"This work represents an important stage in Troubadour's exploration strategy, which is to vector exploration efforts outwards from areas of known mineralization into underexplored areas primed for new discoveries" stated CEO Chris Huggins.

He continued: "This program was run in tandem with more detailed work at the Gustav Cere gold showing, which includes the recently initiated high-resolution ground-based geophysics and upcoming planned diamond drilling program. This strategy will allow us to grow the known mineralization of our more advanced stage targets, while simultaneously developing a pipeline of more grass-roots targets for further detailed work in the future."

About Biogeochemical Sampling

Biogeochemical surveys are exploration techniques that excel at testing for buried mineralization not exposed at the surface by sampling and analyzing whole or selected parts of plants. Black spruce bark sampling, in particular, has proven to be an effective method in the region, identifying metal anomalies associated with gold and copper mineralization on adjacent properties in the Abitibi where there is little to no outcrop exposure (Wallbridge Resources, Gaillard, 2021; Midland Exploration, St-Cyr, 2021; Probe Gold News Release June 29, 2024).

Sample Collection Methods

Field workers utilized the FulcrumTM field data collection application to navigate to predetermined points for the soil sample and black spruce bark sample collection. Sampling sites are described in detail in the FulcrumTM application before samples were bagged.

Tree bark samples were collected from black spruce trees, at roughly chest height, and as much as possible from trees of roughly the same size, width, height and forest density to standardize sample collection. Tree bark was collected from the dry outer bark of the trunk of the tree and placed in brown cotton bags with a sample tag inserted and the corresponding number written in black permanent marker on the outside of the bag. Ideally 150-200 grams of bark were collected at each sample station. Station details include physiography of the region, drainage of the area, tree diameter, and density of the forest.

Soil samples were collected using hand augers at constant depth, between 0.25 m and 0.50m in depth, or about 10-20 cm below the lowermost organic horizon. The majority of samples were collected from the B-horizon except for those sites with shallow soils or overlain with peat organics. Pebbles and organic material such as roots were removed from soil samples prior to bagging and handling of the material was done with gloves to prevent alteration of the samples. Samples consisted of roughly 500g of soil from this depth and was placed in a Ziploc bag and sealed, before then placed into a second Ziploc bag labelled with the sample number and containing the sample tag to prevent cross contamination or alteration. Soil station descriptions include the depth of material collected, the matrix of the material, its color, wetness, the amount of pebbles and their lithologies and the presence of quartz fragments.

Rock grab samples were obtained from outcrop using rock hammers, and chisels where necessary. A representative sample is collected, about a pound in weight. A single chunk is preferable, but sometimes rock chips are the only recoverable material. If possible, the weathered surface is removed. The same outcrop can be sampled many times if mineralization is visible or inferred, or if different lithologies are presents. Rock grab sample locations were recorded using a handheld GPS and marked with flagging tape, the sample ID and the initials of the sampler.

All samples collected were stored in a locked facility at camp until ready to be shipped to the lab. Sample bags were reviewed a second time prior to shipping to ensure all samples were properly identified prior to transport. Samples were then placed into white rice bags labelled with the sample sequence, bag number, destination, project, and sampler and transported directly to ActLabs or Agat Val d'Or by the project supervisor.

QA/QC

Troubadour Resources employs a rigorous QA/QC program to ensure best practices. Sample duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample sequences as appropriate for the various analyses. Where black spruce trees ideal for collection were encountered, additional duplicates were collected and inserted into the sample sequence and clearly marked to ensure a satisfactory amount of quality assurance.

The sample preparation and the analysis are to be carried out by Actlabs (Activation Laboratories Ltd) in Ancaster, Ontario. The method is Actlabs 2G-modified for unwashed dry vegetation. Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) is an accredited laboratory meeting international standards ISO 9001:2000 with certification No. CERT-0032482, and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc. Standard ISO/IFC170252005 accreditation No. A3200.

Analysis of the rock grab samples will be performed by Agat Laboratories using Au fire assay and 36 element ICP-OES. Agat Laboratories Ltd is an accredited laboratory meeting international standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IFC17025:2017 with SCC certification number 15833. It is also accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc. Standard ISO/IFC17025:2017 accreditation No. A3200.

Qualified Person

James Macdonald, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, and member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of Manitoba, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Troubadour's flagship project is the Senneville Gold-Copper Project. Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville Project is located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces Inferred) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces Inferred).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Chris Huggins, CEO and Director

For more information, please call Chris Huggins at (604) 968-4844 or email chris@troubadourresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting: (i) the IP survey at the Property, including the scope, goals and timing thereof; (ii) prospective areas at the Property and areas of future focus for the Company; (iii) the Company's planned biogeochemical sampling grids; (iv) the planned drill program at the Property, including the scope, goals and timing thereof and the anticipated location of drillholes;(v) anticipated production at Probe's properties per their updated January 2024 PEA; (vi) the Company's exploration methodology; and (vii) the drill program at the Senneville Project, including the scope, goals and timing thereof and the anticipated location of drillholes. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

References:

https://probegold.com/news/probe-gold-reports-significant-growth-in-val-dor-gold-resources-to-6728600-ounces-of-gold-measured-indicated-a-77-increase- and-3277100-ounces-of-gold-inferred-a-131-increase/ San Rafael Resources Ltd. (1981) Diamond Drill Record; San Rafael Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM37553; 9 pages, 1 plan. Achates Resources Inc. (1984) DIAMOND DRILL LOGS OF HOLES AHS 83-1 TO AHS 83-9, DRILL LOCATION MAP, MAP OF SHOWING AREA, SENNEVILLE TOWNSHIP GOLD PROJECT; Achates Resources Ltd.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM40618; 17 pages; 1 plan. Beauregard, A-J., Gaudreault, D. (2014) 1012 FIELDWORK REPORT ON THE SENNEVILLE PROPERTY; Garden Island Mines Inc.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM68366; 193 pages, 6 plans. Turcotte, D. (2021) FORAGES DE LA PROPRIETE SENNEVILLE DE XANDER RESOURCES MARS 2021; Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM72145 112 pages. Pelletier, P-A. (2024) 2023 Drilling Report on the Xander Property, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada. Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; not yet submitted. Stephens, J. (2009) Winter Drilling Report And Proposed Exploration For 2009. Ressources Tsr Inc, Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM64915, 265 Pages, 4 Plans. Kateri Mining Co. Ltd. (1960) Diamond Drill Record; Kateri Mining Co. Ltd.; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM09827-A; 6 pages, 2 plan. Pelletier, P-A. (2023) 2023 Geochemical MMI on the Xander Property, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada. Xander Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; not yet submitted. Pierre Pilote (2016) Géologie de la région de Val-d'Or-Val Senneville-Obaska; Cible Number 263105; Fiedmont Cu-Zn_1,-2. Retrieved from https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/SIGEOM/TOUTQC/ANG/SHP/SIGEOM_QC_Mineral_Potential_SHP.zip on Sept. 7, 2024. New Beginning Resources (1981) Diamond Drill Record. New Beginnings Resources; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM37685; 49 pages, 2 Plans. Sullivan Mines Limited (1961) Diamond Drill Record; Sullivan Mines Limited; Rapport Statutaire Soumis Au Gouvernement Du Québec; GM12475, 8 pages,1 plan.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.