U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in New Orleans Investment Conference and CEM Florida Capital Event November 20-24

December 3-5

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming investment conferences (the "Conferences").

November 20-23, 2024: 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference (Booth #218) Gold Sponsor. Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana. Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman, will deliver the corporate presentation on Friday, November 22 from 10:55 am - 11:35 am in the Churchill Room, Level 2.

November 22-24, 2024: CEM Florida Capital Event - JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura, Florida. Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman, will participate in a day of scheduled 1 on 1 meetings and networking activities.

December 3-5, 2024: Mines & Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow (Stand A07), Business Design Centre, London, United Kingdom. President & CEO, Mr. George Bee, will deliver the corporate presentation on Thursday, December 5 from 2:20 pm - 2:30 pm.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper development company. Its fully permitted CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In addition, the company has two exploration projects: Keystone Gold located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada about 11 miles south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Hills Complex, and Challis Gold located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's participation in the Conferences. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

