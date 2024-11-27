Urano Energy to Acquire Advanced Uranium Properties in Utah and Colorado

CSE: UE

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2024 - Urano Energy Corp., (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements to acquire mineral claims and mining leases located in Utah and Colorado, covering various uranium properties that are prospective for uranium mining in consideration for an aggregate of US$5,865,000 in cash and US$4,800,000 in shares of the Company, payable in installments over five years. The shares will be issued at a value equal to the 15-day volume weighted average price as at the date the payment is due. The vendors will retain a 1% gross royalty in respect of all uranium produced from the mineral claims and a net smelter returns royalty equal to 10% on all vanadium produced on the property. All vendors are at arm's length to the Company.

The Company will issue a further news release providing information on the uranium properties upon closing, anticipated to occur on or about December 2, 2024.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company focused on conventional uranium assets in the United States. The Company also holds a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Canada.

