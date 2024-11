Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) confirms that 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company will be released from voluntary escrow on 3 December 2024.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

John Skeet Managing Director and CEO jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au +61 435 766 809 Mark Flynn Investor Relations mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au +61 416 068 733

