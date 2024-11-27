Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, November 27, 2024 - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that, effective December 12, 2024, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, which will be evidenced by dissemination of a bulletin advising of the date of the Consolidation. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 42804X206 and the new ISIN number will be CA42804X2068 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 16,511,679, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Shares if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a physical share certificate will be sent a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company, transfer agent to the Company, with information related to the exchange of the physical certificate for a Direct Registry System ("DRS") statement or new physical share certificate representing the post-Consolidation holdings of the shareholder. Intermediaries, such as brokerage houses and financial institutions, who may hold physical certificates on behalf of a beneficial shareholder will facilitate the transmittal of the Shares in those instances, however beneficial positions held through CDS and DTC will be automatically exchanged on completion of the Consolidation. Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a DRS statement will receive a new, post-Consolidation DRS statement showing the adjustment to their position.

About the Company

Hertz Energy is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Cominco Uranium Property located in Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut, Canada. The Company recently rebranded to "Hertz Energy" to better reflect the Company's commitment to critical mineral exploration in support of the global green energy transition. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Lithium Project, the AC/DC Lithium Project and the Patriota Lithium Project. The Lucky Mica Project is 939 hectares located within the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The AC/DC Project is 26,500 hectares located in the renowned James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, Canada, just 26kms southeast of the Covette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals and is contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims. The Patriota Lithium Project is 2,963 hectares located within the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province in Minas Gerais, Brazil and host to similar geology as Sigma's "Green Lithium Mine". The Company also holds a long-term, exclusive license for a patent-pending process for extracting lithium directly from lithium-bearing materials, including but not limited to alpha-spodumene and other hard rock hosted minerals. Such process was invented by researchers affiliated with Penn State and is co-owned by the Penn State Research Foundation and North Carolina State University.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Consolidation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

