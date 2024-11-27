Lavras Gold Corp. Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Toronto, November 27, 2024 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") announced today that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement will allow the Company to offer up to an aggregate offering of C$50 million of common shares (or its equivalent in any other currency used to denominate the Common Shares) in one or more transactions during the 25-month period that this Final Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments hereto, remains effective.

The Common Shares may be offered for sale in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions and other factors the Company may deem relevant at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement (a "prospectus supplement") in accordance with National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions ("NI 44-102"). The specific terms of any offering of Common Shares will be set forth in a prospectus supplement including, the number of Common Shares offered and the offering price.

Copies of the Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at Suite 201 - 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1, Canada, phone +1 289 624 1343 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com, or contact:

Michael Durose, President & CEO

or

Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

