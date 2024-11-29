Lexston Mining Corporation Changes the Date of its Annual General and Special Meeting Due to the Canada Post Strike

Vancouver, November 29, 2024 - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) wishes to announce that the date of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") has been rescheduled due to the ongoing Canada Post strike. The new date of the Meeting is January 23, 2025.

The Company's annual and interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ under the profile of Lexston Mining Corporation.

The Meeting materials and the financial statements request card will be mailed to shareholders once the Canada Post strike is resolved.

Lexston remains committed to timely and transparent communication with its shareholders. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.