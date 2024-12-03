ESGold Accelerates Toward Q2 2025 Gold and Silver Production

Vancouver, December 3, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or "the Company") (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is pleased to announce significant progress at its Montauban Project, marking a critical step toward its anticipated Q2 2025 production start. As detailed in the Company's previous announcement (view here), ESGold is moving rapidly through fundamental milestones to transition into production.

Key Progress Highlights

Site Preparation Underway: Groundwork has commenced, optimizing equipment alignment and sequencing to ensure readiness for the mining circuit and mill building operations.

Road Infrastructure Completed: The construction of robust roadways provides year-round access to the processing facility, ensuring seamless logistics throughout the production cycle.

Mill Optimization in Progress: The Company is actively preparing and fine-tuning equipment to align with the mining circuit's requirements, setting the stage for efficient mineral processing.

Robust Project Economics: ESGold is driven by exceptional financial metrics, including a 142% IRR and a payback period of under six months.

A Monumental Step in ESGold's Journey

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented;

"This milestone marks a defining moment in our journey, as we move decisively toward Q2 2025 production, laying the foundation for high-margin operations and near-term cash flow at Montauban. Site preparation and mill optimization are critical steps that bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exceptional project. With robust project economics and a commitment to clean mining innovation, we are poised to set a new standard for responsible and profitable resource development for many years into the future."

Clean Mining Strategy and Imminent Metallurgical Testing

Aligned with its commitment to clean mining innovation, ESGold is making significant strides in discussions with industry-leading vendors to evaluate cutting-edge non-cyanide processing technologies. Tailings material has been prepared for imminent shipment to specialized processing facilities for metallurgical testing, recovery analysis, and analytical characterization. These tests aim to validate high-efficiency, sustainable resource recovery processes, which could enhance profitability and elevate the project's economic and environmental value.

Multiple Financing Options

The Company is actively engaged in discussions with financing groups to secure the most favorable terms for completing the Montauban Project. Strategic options include Gold Loans, Net Smelter Royalties (NSRs), and resource streaming agreements. These financing solutions aim to secure essential capital while avoiding equity dilution, reinforcing ESGold's commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

Recent developments mark the beginning of the final stage of construction at the Montauban Project:

Tailings Processing Tests: Forthcoming metallurgical testing results will guide the integration of advanced technologies into ESGold's clean mining operations.

Forthcoming Announcements: Progress in vendor discussions and tailings recovery testing will be shared as results are finalized, underscoring ESGold's leadership in sustainable mining innovation.

Scaling Impact: The Montauban Project serves as a pilot for future applications at other orphaned mine sites across Quebec, unlocking significant environmental and economic opportunities.

With site preparation underway, mill optimization progressing, and clean mining initiatives advancing, ESGold is poised to deliver sustainable, high-margin production and cash flow while aligning with its core values and strategic vision.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTC: SEKZF | FSE: Z7D) is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward feasibility and production, creating long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and responsible mining practices.

