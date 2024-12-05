Appia Mobilizes for Drilling Campaign to Test Promising Drill Targets Obtained from Recently Completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey over Alces Lake Project

Toronto, December 5, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the receipt of highly encouraging results from the recently completed Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey at its Alces Lake property in northern Saskatchewan. The survey has successfully identified several promising drill targets below surface that exhibit geophysical characteristics similar to the prolific WRCB Zone and other high-grade rare earths (REE) and gallium surface showings on the property.

Conducted by Xcalibur Multiphysics, the Falcon AGG Survey spanned over 1,053-line kilometers with 100-meter line spacing, focusing primarily on the Alces Lake regional fold and the northern portion of the property's NW-SE regional shear zone. These areas host several significant REE and gallium occurrences at surface, including the high-grade WRCB zone. The survey has provided critical, high-resolution subsurface imaging, revealing multiple new targets with similar characteristics to known mineralized zones at depths ranging from 200 to 1,000 meters.

Stephen Burega, President of Appia, commented: "The results from the AGG survey are significant and highlight several high-potential targets that align closely with our geological models and previous discoveries at Alces Lake. We are now preparing to initiate a follow-up diamond drilling program to explore these targets at depth, with the first drilling operation set to commence in the coming weeks."

He continued: "This strategic move into diamond drilling marks a significant progression in Appia's exploration efforts at Alces Lake, aiming to delineate a source at depth for the high-grade REE and gallium occurrences that are commonly discovered at surface. Appia is confident that this next phase of exploration will provide valuable insights into the potential for new discoveries and the expansion of the project's known mineral resources."

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André L. Costa, P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Proposed Drill Targets for the Alces Lake Winter Program, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/232560_f6d9d569747af91e_001full.jpg

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 149.4 million common shares outstanding, 170.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

