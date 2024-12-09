Solitario Resources Intersects New Discovery of Significant Wharf-Style Gold Mineralization at Golden Crest - Hole Ends in Multi-Gram Gold

DENVER, December 9, 2024 - Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce its most compelling drilling results to date on its Golden Crest Project. Significant gold mineralization was intersected over a substantial thickness in the lower Deadwood rock formation in drill hole GC-008. The entire lower Deadwood formation was mineralized with an average gold grade of approximately 1.0 gram per tonne ("gpt") over its entire 41.0-meter length. Importantly, gold grades were increasing with depth, with the last two meters of core averaging 3.4 gpt, the highest grades encountered before the hole was terminated due to technical drilling difficulties.

The lower Deadwood formation hosts the majority of Tertiary gold mineralization in the historic Homestake-Wharf gold district situated several miles east of Solitario's land position. GC-008 represents the first mineralization ever discovered in Lower Deadwood outside of the historic district. Gold content and distribution in GC-008 are provided in the table below and an assay cross section of the core hole can be viewed here.

Golden Crest Project: GC-008 - New Wharf-Style Gold Discovery

DDH Hole Interval Thickness*2 Gold Grade GC-008*1 (meters) (meters) (grams/tonne) 322.5 to 363.5 41.0 1.0 Including 344.2 to 363.5 19.4 1.7 Including 344.2 to 349.9 5.7 2.2 Including 355.1 to 363.5 8.4 2.1 Including*3 361.5 to 363.5 2.0 3.4

*1280° azimuth -65° inclination

*2True thickness cannot be estimated based on this single drill hole.

*3Last two intervals in hole - hole ended at 363.5 meters.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, stated: "I cannot overstate the importance of these assay results. GC-008 represents a new Wharf-style discovery and is our most significant gold intercept to date. GC-008 was our first drill hole to test a major structural zone that has been traced on Solitario's property position well over 12 kilometers in length and approximately 500 meters wide. This exceptionally large structural/stratigraphic zone appears to be a very fertile mega-target that only has one drill hole and is open ended in all directions, including depth. This structural zone is suspected to have deep roots and is believed to be an important conduit to Tertiary-aged gold mineralization. GC-008 was designed to test this zone at the most receptive stratigraphic horizon - the lower Deadwood Formation.

The historic Wharf district has an estimated total gold endowment of over 10 million ounces (produced, remaining historic resources and unrecovered gold in tailings and heap leach; all non-NI 43-101 compliant estimates). Approximately half of this endowment occurred as high-grade mineralization, often over an ounce per tonne, and the other half was lower grade averaging about a gram per tonne. The lower grade mineralization formed a large halo around the higher-grade structures. We believe this intercept represents the lower-grade halo surrounding potentially high-grade structures."

Solitario completed 11 core holes on the Golden Crest property totaling 4,345.7 meters in 2024. Assay results for the first eight holes have been received. Core holes GC-001 to GC-003 were well mineralized and previously reported (see News Release dated September 16, 2024). GC-004 through GC-007 showed anomalous gold and trace element values in the Paleozoic sedimentary rock formations and demonstrates that gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids have significantly altered the carbonate and clastic formations over a vertical extent of up to 400 meters and laterally an area of 80-square kilometers at surface. We believe with further drilling we can vector into zones hosting potentially economic mineralization.

Golden Crest Future Drill Hole Plans

Solitario has identified ten high priority surface targets as shown in the table below. Two of the targets, Downpour and Eleventh Hour, were drilled this year. Four new targets are currently being permitted and are scheduled to be drilled in 2025. The other four high-priority targets may undergo future permitting following further review. In addition to the ten currently defined high-priority targets, Solitario has identified another dozen promising target areas that require additional surface exploration work. Furthermore, Solitario's future drilling has the potential to intersect the highly prolific Homestake formation, situated below the lower Deadwood formation.

Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold and contains another 30 million ounces in historical resources (not SK-1300 or NI43-101 compliant and not located on Solitario's property). The project area is in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 150-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

Sample Type, Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Assurance

All Golden Crest exploration core samples have been prepared and analyzed at the American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, which is independent from Solitario. Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are collected directly from the drill rig, logged, photographed, split into two samples, and half of each sample submitted directly to American Assay Labs through secure chain of custody protocols. All activities prior to shipment are directly supervised by Solitario geologists. Samples are pulverized from a 250g sample to 85% passing 75 mesh. Approximately 225g of pulp sample is prepared for fire assay. Assays are based on a 30g fire assay aliquot for gold with Atomic Absorption finish. If the gold value from Atomic Absorption is >10g/t, an additional 30g of pulp sample is fire assayed for gold using a gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sandor Ringhoffer, CPG, SME RM, a geologic consultant of Solitario, who is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc exploration projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. At Florida Canyon, Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.1% (excluding options) of the Company's 81.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$6.5 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are committed to conducting our business in a manner that supports positive environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we work with joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

