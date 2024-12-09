Besra Gold Inc. Announces the Despatch of Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Melbourne, December 9, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) is pleased to announce the despatch of its management information circular and related documents (the Meeting Materials) for the annual general and special meeting of Besra's shareholders (Shareholders) to be held on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 12:30 pm (Sydney, Australia Time) (corresponding to Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:30 pm Toronto, Canada Time) at Level 40, 2 Park Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia 2000 (the Meeting).

Besra is aware that, due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada (the Strike), some Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Meeting Materials. In order to facilitate the delivery of the Meeting Materials in a timely manner, Besra has sent the Meeting Materials (via courier) to registered Shareholders whose addresses, as shown on the register of Shareholders maintained by Besra's transfer agent, are in Canada (other than RR and PO Boxes to which couriers are unable to deliver the Meeting Materials).

Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly on Besra's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at https://www.besra.com/financial-reports/. Shareholders may also contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Computershare) toll-free between the hours of 8:30 am and 8:00 pm (Toronto, Canada Time) at 1-800-564-6253 (in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (outside of North America) or by email at service@computershare.com to request that copies of the Meeting Materials be delivered to them by email. In the event that the Strike ends prior to the Meeting, Besra will mail the Meeting Materials in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by Shareholders prior to the Meeting.

As previously announced in the Company's October 4, 2024 press release, the time period for any person to submit to the Company nominations for the election as directors at the Meeting closed on Friday, November 1, 2024.

How to Vote

Registered Shareholders are Shareholders who hold their shares directly, and not through a broker, depositary or other intermediary. Registered Shareholders can call Computershare at the phone numbers above to obtain their control number, which enables them to vote online at www.investorvote.com or by phone at 1-866-732-8683. Registered Shareholders who require assistance submitting their votes may contact Computershare at the phone numbers above or by email at service@computershare.com.

Beneficial Shareholders are Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, depositary or other intermediary. Beneficial Shareholders should contact the broker, depositary or other intermediary through which they hold their shares to obtain instructions on how to vote.

Please note that completed proxies must be received by Computershare not less than 48 hours prior to the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays). Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chair of the Meeting at his or her discretion.

Financial Statements and MD&A

Copies of Besra's annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2024, as well as the interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (collectively, the Financial Statements and MD&A) have been filed and are available on Besra's SEDAR+ profile. Shareholders may request copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A by contacting the Company Secretary at michael.higginson@besra.com. Copies of such documents will be provided to Shareholders free of charge.

For further information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233029