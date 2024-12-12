Angkor Hosts Researchers From Japan and ITC for Andong Meas License

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - December 12, 2024 - TheNewswire: Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR") announces that it received researchers and professors from Japan's Kyushu University and the Institute of Technology of Cambodia ("ITC") on its Andong Meas license as part of a research project on the porphyry systems and exploration ongoing on the license.

During the second week of December, Angkor hosted PhD student Ms. Oy Kimhouy accompanied by her thesis supervisor and four additional geology students from Japan and Cambodia. The students are attending Japan's renowned Kyushu University. They examined outcrops and termite mounds on the Gossan Hills, Canada Wall, and South Creek areas of the Andong Meas license.

Their research is focused on alteration patterns and accompanying mineralization of the copper porphyry.



First Image:

Sampling in the Field

Second Image: Analyzing Core at Angkor's

Barracks

Third Image: Team reviews drill core.

Dennis Ouellette, VP of Exploration, comments on the work being done, "Over the past several years the ITC has been sending students abroad to acquire advanced degrees in different aspects of geology. The goal of this exercise is to build a strong, local team of teachers for future Cambodian geology students. Japan has long been a strong partner in this goal, providing both education and equipment."

The partner on Andong Meas, BSN Ratanak Sambath Co. Ltd. (see news release July 17, 2024) has also sent four geologists to work with the Angkor team to complete exploration activities and move to drill both the Wild Boar gold prospect and the Canada Wall copper-gold porphyry. Drilling is expected to advance by the end of December and continue into the first quarter of 2025.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

