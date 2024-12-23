Green Battery Minerals Completes Exploration Field Work at its Flagship Berkwood Graphite Project in Quebec

December 23rd - MONTREAL, QC - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed prospecting, mapping and further surface MAG/EM ground surveys using beep-mat at the Zone 3, Zone 4 and Zone 12 prospects at its Berkwood Graphite Project in Quebec. The program was successfully completed, significantly advancing the understanding of previously under-explored zones on the property. It resulted in the definition of approximately 1.2 km of strike length, characterized by mapped and sampled graphite mineralization.

Program Highlights

The 2024 exploration program resulted in the collection of rock chip and channel samples that were successfully collected from outcrop and subcrop across three key zones on the property, providing valuable geological data.

Samples were effectively gathered from hand-dug and auger test pits, advanced over Beep Mat anomalies in areas with shallow overburden less than 1 meter.

The program positively tested approximately 1050 meters of strike length at Zone 3, 850 meters at Zone 4, and 200 meters at Zone 12, highlighting the significant mineral potential across these zones.

Detailed mapping confirmed broad, continuous zones of subcropping graphite mineralization, aligning with the folded geometry previously identified at Zone 1 and Zone 6. This consistency strengthens the significance of the three new target areas and reinforces the project's resource potential.

Zone 3 and 4 Exploration Targets

Zone 3 is strategically situated just 6 km from the Lac Guéret property owned by Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE-NMG), and lies along strike from Zone 4, which is immediately adjacent to Lac Guéret. Green Battery Minerals has recently consolidated claims covering the Zone 3 prospect to secure the core of the conductive anomaly, where historical drilling encountered high-grade graphite, further emphasizing the area's significant resource potential.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO of GEM, commented on the success of the field exploration and the prospects generated at Zone 3, stating:

"We are pleased with the success of this year's exploration program, which has significantly advanced our understanding of the property's mineral potential," said Tom Yingling, President and CEO of GEM ."With the collection of rock chip and channel samples across three key zones and the confirmation of extensive strike lengths, we've highlighted the considerable opportunities at Zones 3, 4, and 12. The field crew's detailed mapping and sampling, which aligns with the folded structures observed at Zones 1 and 6, further strengthens the significance of these targets. Zone 3, located just 6 km from the Lac Guéret project owned by Nouveau Monde, and along strike from the adjacent Zone 4, continues to stand out as a high-priority area, bolstered by historical high-grade graphite results and newly consolidated claims. These achievements mark a major step forward for the project, underscoring its potential for future growth and resource development."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Green battery minerals projects at Zone 3, Zone 6 and Zone 1 scale comparison with Nouveau Monde's Lac Guéret project (Cassoff et al., 2018).

2024 Prospecting and EM Conductivity ground geophysics

Green Battery Minerals further defined targets at Zone 3, Zone 4 and Zone 12 using ground MAG/EM beep mat tools. Led by ABG Exploration the site investigations focused along strike of previous results and aimed to expand the footprint of outcropping and sub cropping graphite mineralization. The work confirmed graphitic anomalies which generally extend along strike and resulted in the definition of a cumulative 2100 m strike extension across the three zones.

Laboratory results are pending and are expected to confirm the tenor of graphite mineralization along the defined strike of the subsurface conductivity anomaly.

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Companies Zone 1 resource, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

QAQC Comments: All samples were collected by typical field methods according to CIM best practices, selected samples were collected by representative rock chips into numbered samples bags. Samples were shipped to (IGS) Impact Global Solution Labs. in Montreal. They were prepared (PREP-31a) and analyzed by the lab for carbon (graphite; SPM-140) and for total carbon and total sulphide (SPM-412). The standard used is an Oreas 21f723 (5.87 % graphitic carbon). Sample analysis results are not yet available.

The historical data presented in this release is derived from public domain reports, the results have not been verified by the author, no subsequent drilling has been completed to confirm the drilled intersections of graphite from LG-13-04N.

Sources:

1)Roy, I., 2004; Projet Lac Guéret Nord (1339N): Rapport sur les travaux d'exploration 2004 Secteur du Bloc C. SOQUEM INC. et Quinto Technology Inc.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM61184/GM61184.pdf

N.B. 'Secteur 4' trenching and drilling (9 holes) is described; however, results were not reported for the Zone 3 area (Secteur 4).

2)Caron, Y., 2013; Propriete du Lac Guéret : Rapport des Forages D'Exploraion, Region La Cote-Nord, Quebec. Mason Graphite Inc.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM68992/GM68992.pdf

3)Cassoff, P., Grandillo, A., Piciacchia, L., Fortier, S., Duplessis, C., and Rachidi, M., 2018; NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Update - Lac Guéret Graphite Project. Mason Graphite Inc. Effective Date: December 5, 2018.

https://masongraphite.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/a53b7c_22115be39ccf4d85b9579f359680997c.pdf

4)Bagrianski, A., 2003; Report on a Halicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic Geophysical Survey. Block A and B, Reservoir Manicouagan Area, Quebec.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM60497/GM60497.pdf

Qualified Person: Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., (OGQ #1637) of AGB Exploration Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years of combined experience with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Company will carry out the drill program described in this news release, conduct the Offering and expend funds on Berkwood Graphite Project exploration. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

