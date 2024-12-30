Madoro Metals Successfully Executes on British Columbia Court Judgement

VANCOUVER, December 30, 2024 - Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully executed on a judgement awarded by the Supreme Court of British Columbia regarding several Mexican properties that Madoro had optioned. As per the Company's Press Release dated January 11, 2023, Madoro had filed a claim against the optionors for non-performance on agreements entered into, along with associated damages and costs. In a verdict dated December 18, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia sided with Madoro on its claim and awarded the Company a judgement in the amount of approximately $1.85 million.

Following the rendering of the Court's decision, Madoro engaged the services of local court and bailiff services authorities to execute on the judgement and has subsequently received approximately $1.70 million cash. In addition, 6,000,000 Madoro shares valued at $150,000 were returned to treasury, which together with $1.70 million cash received represents the full satisfaction of amounts awarded by the Courts.

About Madoro

Madoro Metals Corp. (MDM | TSX Venture Exchange; MSTXF | OTC) is an emerging resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. Madoro owns a 100% interest in the Cerro Minas Property in Oaxaca, Mexico, a 50% interest in the Ralleau mineral property in the Urban Barry District, Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Quebec, and an Option to acquire 100% interest in the First Green Lithium Property located in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region, approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Val-d'Or, Québec. For further information, investors and shareholders are invited to visit the Company's website at www.madorometals.com, call the office at 1-604-681-1568, toll free at 1-877-377-6222, or send an email to info@madorometals.com

