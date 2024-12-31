Golden Lake Officer Change

VANCOUVER, December 30, 2024 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) announces that, effective immediately, Mr. Leon Ho will replace Mr. John Masters as Chief Financial Officer.
"I'd like to thank Mr. Masters for his years of service with us here as he heads into retirement. He will be missed very much," stated CEO Mike England.
Mr. Ho is a chartered professional accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
About Golden Lake Exploration Inc: Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD "Mike England" Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll-Free: 1-888-945-4770 Email: info@goldenlakex.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
