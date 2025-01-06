Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Juggernaut Intersects 8.27 G/T AUEQ over 11.03 Meters on Eskay-Style VHMS Kokomo Target that Remains Open on Midas, Golden Triangle, B.C.

13:45 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, January 6, 2025 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report results from its 2024 drill campaign at the Kokomo Volcanogenic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) target where drill hole MD-24-47 intercepted 8.27 g/t AuEq (6.21 g/t Au, 99.63 g/t Ag, 0.42 % Cu, and 1.08 % Zn) over 11.03 m and remains open to depth and to the North on its 100 % controlled Midas property, Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Strong gold values, as well as sulphide mineralization consistent with what is typically observed in proximity of an Eskay-style VHMS system in the form of moderate, semi-massive and/or massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite hosted in a quartz-sericite-chlorite schist strongly indicates the potential for a VHMS deposit at depth. Integration of additional assay results will focus future drill plans to expand on this discovery both to depth and on trend to the North, where the high-grade mineralization remains open.

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states, "It is exciting to have confirmation with the drill bit of broad high-grade gold VHMS mineralization on our Flagship Midas property. The fact that mineralization is widespread on surface as well as in drill holes strongly indicates a large system at play on the property. With the 2024 drilling we have potentially intercepted the core of the VHMS system and are now in a position to expand on this exciting discovery both along strike to the north and to depth with future drilling."

Midas 2024 Drilling Highlights

  • Eskey-style VHMS mineralization with grades up to 8.27 g/t AuEq over 11.03 m and associated alteration has been intercepted at the Kokomo target and remains open to depth and to the north. The excellent gold-copper-zinc mineralization confirmed at Kokomo strongly indicates close proximity to the heart of the VHMS system. Midas Drilling Map 2024

  • MD-24-47 collared from the Kokomo Pad intercepted 8.27 g/t AuEq (6.21 g/t Au, 99.63 g/t Ag, 0.42 % Cu, and 1.08 % Zn) over 11.03 m, including 9.32 g/t AuEq (7.01 g/t Au, 112.30 g/t Ag, 0.46 Cu and 1.20 % Zn) over 9.75 m, and 22.77 g/t AuEq (15.09 g/t Au, 325.58 g/t Ag, 1.91 % Cu and 4.59 % Zn) over 1.90 m. MD-24-47_kokomo

  • The 2024 drill results in combination with results from previous years confirm an extensive north-south gold-copper-zinc rich mineralized trend that remains open to the north and to depth extending for 550 m on strike with a large relatively shallow 100 to 200 meter Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomaly. 3D IP Inversion map

  • The gold and base metals component clearly increases towards the north towards the Kokomo showing and beyond located on surface above the IP anomaly strongly indicating close proximity to the heart of a VHMS deposit. This has been confirmed with the 2024 discovery hole MD-24-47, the only hole to test the Kokomo target. and the strong IP anomaly at depth that intercepted 8.27 g/t AuEq over 11.03 m from 148.25 meters to 159.28 meters and remains open.

  • Multiple additional drill holes have intersected Au-Cu-Zn mineralization along a 700 m trend to the South from the Kokomo target with intervals characterized by moderate, semi-massive and/or massive sulphide mineralization consisting of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite hosted in a quartz-sericite-chlorite schist. Sulphides generally occur as semi-massive to massive aggregates and stringers.

  • The strong mineralization is usually enveloped by a zone of alteration consisting of quartz-sericite-chlorite schist containing disseminated sulphide, including pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite and remains open, indicating the presence of a large gold-rich VHMS system on Midas.

  • The strong gold values and sulphide mineralization observed in extended intervals from drill holes completed during the 2024 program is strongly reminiscent of the surface samples collected at Kokomo which assayed up to 9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn.

  • The system remains open along strike to the north and to depth, providing excellent additional opportunity for discovery.

Drill hole MD-24-47 collared from the Kokomo showing intercepted 8.27 g/t AuEq over 11.03 m (6.21 g/t Au, 99.63 g/t Ag, 0.42 % Cu, and 1.08 % Zn) at a depth of 148.25 m to 159.28 m, well below the surface mineralization that assayed up to 9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn. The mineralized system remains open to the north and to depth. Additional intervals of gold-copper-zinc mineralization intercepted to the south of the Kokomo showing, combined with the vectoring information obtained from previous years drilling, strongly indicate that the mineralization in strongest towards the north.

Table 1: Drill hole highlights from the 2024 Midas drill program

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interal (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

AuEq (g/t)

MD-24-47

Interval

148.25

159.28

11.03

6.21

99.63

0.42

0.01

1.08

8.27

Including

148.25

158.00

9.75

7.01

112.30

0.46

0.01

1.20

9.32

Including

154.60

156.50

1.90

15.09

325.58

1.91

0.02

4.59

22.77

Including

146.03

147.10

1.07

21.30

444.00

3.14

0.03

5.91

32.23

Interval

116.33

118.25

1.92

0.66

3.99

0.11

0.00

0.13

0.87

Including

117.25

118.25

1.00

0.97

5.75

0.14

0.00

0.21

1.27

MD-24-55

Interval

69.00

72.85

3.85

0.52

7.97

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.62

Including

70.00

72.85

2.85

0.66

8.70

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.76

Including

72.00

72.85

0.85

1.03

10.17

0.00

0.00

0.10

1.15

MD-24-56

Interval

45.00

46.00

1.00

1.19

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.19

MD-24-59

Interval

50.95

53.00

2.05

1.11

11.25

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.24

Including

52.05

53.00

0.95

1.42

11.30

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.55

Mineralization consists of moderate (3-6 %), semi-massive (6-10 %) and/or massive (> 10 %) chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite hosted in a quartz-sericite-chlorite schist. Sulphides generally occur as semi-massive to massive aggregates and stringers. This strong mineralization is enveloped by a zone of alteration consisting of quartz-sericite-chlorite schist characterized by disseminated sulphide, including pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite and remains open. The strong gold values and sulphide mineralization observed in extended intervals from drill holes completed during the 2024 program is strongly reminiscent of the surface samples collected at Kokomo which assayed up to 9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn.

Integration of additional assay results and further modelling will focus future drill plans to expand the high-grade drill discovery zone (8.27 g/t AuEq over 11.03 meters) to depth and to the North, where the high-grade mineralization remains open.

Highlights from the Midas Eskay-Style Kokomo VHMS target

  • Highlights of the Midas property includes the discovery of the gold-silver-copper-zinc rich Kokomo showing (9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn), drill hole MD-19-18 (6.22 m of 0.31 gpt Au, 0.95 m of 1.50 gpt Au with 1.94 % Cu and 3.22 m of 0.36 gpt Au) and the VG Zone (2.24 gpt Au, 6.83 gpt Ag, 0.18 % Cu and 1.04 % Zn over 4.80 meters).

  • Extensive broad copper-zinc-gold rich intervals consisting of considerable chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite in aggregates, stringers and veinlets have been intersected in multiple drill holes from 2023 and 2024 collared from an area encompassing the VG Zone and Kokomo showing consistent with an Eskay-style VHMS system.

  • Results from the 2023 drill campaign intersected weak to moderate sulphide mineralization in the south that assayed up to 1.56 gpt AuEq (0.35 gpt Au, 6.10 gpt Ag, 0.64 % Cu and 0.67 % Zn) over 5.00 meters, suggesting that mineralization is stronger towards the north, including the Kokomo target and beyond.

  • The drill results in combination with results from previous years indicate an extensive north-south gold-copper-zinc rich mineralized trend that remains open extending for 550 m on strike with a large relatively shallow Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomaly. The gold and base metals component clearly increases towards the Kokomo showing and beyond, strongly indicating proximity to the heart of a VHMS deposit.

  • The host rock to the Kokomo showing has been mapped by Juggernaut former senior geologist S. Roach as well as the British Columbia Geological Survey (BCGS; M. McKeown, J. Nelson and R. Friedman, 2007)as a rhyolitic tuff with strong phyllic alteration (quartz-sericite-pyrite) from the Mt Attree volcanics, a unit highly prospective for VHMS deposits

  • The geology, geochemistry, alteration, and extensive underlying geophysical anomaly coupled with the high-grade polymetallic Au, Ag, Cu and Zn mineralization in semi-massive to massive sulphides seen in drill core and outcrop strongly indicates the potential of a new Eskay-style VHMS discovery.

The Midas property is 100% controlled and covers 20,803 hectares and is located 24 km southeast of Terrace, British Columbia in close proximity to logging access roads, power, railway and major infrastructure. The property is located in an area of recent glacial abatement and permanent snowpack recession at the southern end of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Multiple high-grade gold grab, chips and channel samples were collected from the Kokomo VHMS target where drill hole MD-24-47 intercepted 8.27 g/t AuEq (6.21 g/t Au, 99.63 g/t Ag, 0.42 % Cu, and 1.08 % Zn) over 11.03 m and a 1.00 m chip sample assayed 9.343 gpt Au, 117 gpt Ag, 1.58 % Cu and 1.77 % Zn and is drill ready. Relatively shallow Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity anomalies extend under the Kokomo showing on trend to the south for at least 550 m, conducive for a buried VHMS containing semi-massive to massive sulphides at depth. Channel samples highlights from the VG Zone include 10.28 gpt Au over 4.34 meters; 15.37 gpt Au over 2 meters; and 5.43 gpt Au over 3.11 meters. Historic drill results from the Midas property include hole MD-18-16 which intersected the peripheral zone of the IP anomaly core and returned 0.56 g/t AuEq over 35.35 meters; hole MD-18-08, which assayed 6.85 gpt Au over 9 meters and narrowly missed a strong IP chargeability anomaly; and hole MD-18-01 which intersected 3.27 gpt AuEq over 4.80 meters and ended before it reached the core of a strong IP chargeability anomaly.

Table 2: 2024 Midas drill hole collar information

Hole ID

CRS

Northing (m)

Easting (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (deg)

Dip (deg)

Length (m)

MD-24-59

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543547

6023130

1334

285

55

124

MD-24-58

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543614

6023046

1322

210

55

151

MD-24-57

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543291

6022857

1416

80

60

322

MD-24-56

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543614

6023047

1323

270

60

242

MD-24-55

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543355

6023087

1425

70

60

287

MD-24-54

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543290

6022857

1417

65

60

284

MD-24-53

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543355

6023087

1425

50

60

206

MD-24-52

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543309

6023215

1427

270

60

172

MD-24-51

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543314

6023213

1427

130

50

370

MD-24-50

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543315

6023215

1427

90

50

111

MD-24-49

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543315

6023217

1427

70

60

193

MD-24-48

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543332

6023386

1402

140

65

85

MD-24-47

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

543332

6023386

1401

110

50

191

BINGO PROPERTY UPDATE

Results from the Bingo drill campaign have been received and assays up to 1.68 g/t AuEq (1.08 g/t Au and 3.97 g/t Ag) over 2.65 meters have been intersected in hole BI-24-09 from the Bingo Main Zone. A number of holes contain anomalous gold values ranging from 0.19 g/t AuEq to 1.11 g/t AuEq (see table below). The remainder of the holes drilled along strike of the shear zone at the Bingo Main Zone have returned results that are currently not considered significant. All drill holes completed to date contain anomalous values of gold. Compilation and interpretation of all data from the project remains ongoing focused on delineating future drill targets.

Table 3: Drill hole highlights from the 2024 Bingo drill program

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

BI-24-09

Interval

29.85

32.50

2.65

1.08

3.98

1.68

BI-24-11

Interval

33.00

37.00

4.00

0.44

3.25

0.48

Including

34.00

37.00

3.00

0.55

4.33

0.61

BI-24-12

Interval

40.00

47.35

7.35

0.49

0.00

0.49

Including

40.00

43.00

3.00

0.29

0.00

0.29

and

43.00

45.85

2.85

0.36

0.00

0.36

and

45.85

47.35

1.50

1.11

0.00

1.11

BI-24-13

Interval

50.11

55.80

5.69

0.19

0.00

0.19

Including

50.11

53.00

2.89

0.29

0.00

0.29

Table 4: 2024 Bingo drill hole collar information

Hole ID

CRS

Northing (m)

Easting (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (deg)

Dip (deg)

Length (m)

BI-24-31

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442663

6153277

1425

145

50

293

BI-24-30

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

45

50

185

BI-24-29

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

90

60

138

BI-24-28

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

90

50

44

BI-24-27

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

125

50

231

BI-24-26

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

200

60

154

BI-24-25

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442351

6153019

1357

270

75

151

BI-24-24

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442387

6152652

1313

100

50

137

BI-24-23

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442387

6152652

1305

70

50

88

BI-24-22

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442387

6152652

1305

35

50

223

BI-24-21

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442222

6152606

1295

95

50

125

BI-24-20

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442276

6152659

1307

120

80

111

BI-24-19

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442276

6152659

1307

80

80

117

BI-24-18

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442276

6152659

1307

40

80

121

BI-24-17

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442290

6152777

1331

145

75

146

BI-24-16

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442290

6152777

1331

105

75

139

BI-24-15

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442290

6152777

1331

90

75

130

BI-24-14

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442276

6152659

1307

40

80

118

BI-24-13

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

265

60

133

BI-24-12

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

130

65

100

BI-24-11

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

100

65

107

BI-24-10

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

 0

90

295

BI-24-09

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

80

65

115

BI-24-08

NAD83 / UTM zone 9N

442259

6152870

1337

60

65

100

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from previous exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the Paragon Geochemical labs facilities in Surrey, BC or ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Paragon Geochemical is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. Samples submitted to Paragon received gold and silver analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple (300-500g) jars that are submitted for photon assay. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, causing them to emit secondary gamma rays, which are measured to identify and quantify the metals present. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604)-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PTXU
CA48132D2005
www.juggernautexploration.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap