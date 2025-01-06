Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Appointment of Dean Hanisch as CEO and New Strategic Direction

Ottawa, January 06, 2025 - Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), a technology-oriented graphite development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Hanisch as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 6th 2025. This leadership change marks a significant milestone in Focus Graphite's journey as the Company transitions to a new phase of growth and value realization.

Dean Hanisch brings a wealth of experience in strategic deal-making and business development, with a proven track record of forging impactful collaborations and partnerships across multiple industries. Jeff York commented "Dean's mandate is clear: to build on the Company's decade-long efforts in creating a high-grade, and high-purity graphite deposit at Lac Knife, and to take Focus Graphite forward into the global marketplace by monetizing its advanced materials and technologies."

Dean Hanisch commented: "Focus Graphite is well positioned to actively participate in this green revolution and will look to benefit from North America's strategy of lessening its dependency on foreign controlled critical minerals. Over the past decade, an incredible foundation has been laid through years of dedication, innovation, and perseverance. Our Lac Knife deposit is a high-grade and purity graphite deposit supported by our proprietary green processing technologies. It is now time to harness this potential and deliver tangible value by forming strategic collaborations with industry leaders and end-users who recognize the quality of our advanced materials specifically for Military and Defence applications."

The Company also wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Marc Roy, who has served as CEO over the past four years. Under Marc's leadership, Focus Graphite built on advancing key projects and strengthened its position as a leading player in the graphite industry. The Board of Directors and entire Focus Graphite team express their gratitude for Marc's dedication and contributions during his tenure. Marc will remain on the Board of Directors and assist in the transition. Marc Roy commented "I'd like to thank the team as well as the board for their tireless effort, support and dedication. Dean is the ideal candidate to take this company to the next level and I will support him in every way possible."

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its exceptional high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a cornerstone for critical mineral supply.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway from mine to market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively building partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. As a proud Canadian company, we are dedicated to contributing to North America's secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chain.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

