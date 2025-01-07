Libero Copper Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2025 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") announces an aggregate of 550,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.34 per share, vesting immediately and expiring on January 6, 2035, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience-having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry-advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper-the metal driving progress in the modern economy

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

