Hycroft Announces Board Chair Transition

WINNEMUCCA, Jan. 7, 2025 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company") today announced that Mr. Stephen A. Lang will step down as Chair of the Board of Directors due to health reasons effective January 15, 2025, but will remain on the Board as an Independent Director. Thomas Weng, current independent Lead Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee has been appointed Chair of the Board, also effective January 15, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, we want to express our deep appreciation to Stephen Lang for his dedicated service and outstanding leadership as Chair of the company's Board of Directors," said Mr. Weng. Mr. Weng has been a director of Hycroft since May 2020. He is an experienced financial executive in the mining space, and with his extensive Board expertise and deep knowledge of Hycroft, he will bring valuable insights to this important leadership role as we continue to execute our strategy.

Mr. Weng has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. In 2011, Mr. Weng co-founded Alta Capital Partners, a provider of financial advisory services. From February 2007 to January 2011, Mr. Weng was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and Head of Equity Capital Markets for Metals and Mining throughout the Americas and Latin America. Prior to 2007, Mr. Weng held various senior positions at Pacific Partners, an alternative investment firm, Morgan Stanley and Bear Stearns. Mr. Weng graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a US-based gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine, among the world's largest precious metals deposits located in northern Nevada, a Tier-One mining jurisdiction. After a long history of oxide heap leaching operations, the Company is focused on completing the technical studies to transition the Hycroft Mine into the next phase of commercial operations for processing the sulfide ore. In addition, the Company is engaged in a robust exploration drill program to further expand the newly discovered high-grade dominant silver systems and unlock the full potential of this world-class asset.

