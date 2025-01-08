Mistango Appoints Charles Beaudry as VP Exploration

Toronto, January 8, 2025 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is excited to welcome Charles Beaudry as its new Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately. Charles has a strong track record of exploration success with XXIX Metal Corp. (formerly QC Copper and Gold) and has been a key geological consultant for the Ore Group. Given his wealth of experience in geology and resource discovery, Charles will be a major asset to Mistango as the Company works to unlock the potential of its projects in the prolific Kirkland Lake camp. Sharing his vision for the role, Charles outlined three main goals:

Unlocking the Potential of a World-Class District

"The long-term rise in gold prices is breathing new life into historical projects. Kirkland Lake's rich history of resources offers an incredible opportunity. Mistango's assets in Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree have the scale to support future development. By applying the same rigorous methods that worked at Opemiska and Thierry, we aim to deliver updated mineral resources that align with today's market, creating significant value efficiently," said Charles.

Maximizing Underutilized Assets

He added, "Mistango's projects have been underexplored and underutilized, and it's time to change that. My experience with XXIX Metal and deep knowledge of the Kirkland Lake region uniquely position me to lead the charge in unlocking their full potential for our shareholders."

Consolidation and Value Creation

"Kirkland Lake is surrounded by complementary assets, like Kerr Addison, Upper Canada, and Cheminis, that fit well with Mistango's Omega project. Similarly, our Kirkland West Project extends into Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine Complex. These are perfect opportunities for consolidation. By combining validated data, sound geological interpretations, and updated resource models, Mistango can build a strong case for regional growth. The Ore Group has proven expertise in structuring deals like these, making it possible to scale operations and create real value. With gold prices climbing and historical projects gaining interest, Mistango is well-positioned to reevaluate its assets on key structures like the Cadillac Break. This is an exciting time to focus on underexplored projects, uncover synergies, and create real value for Mistango and its shareholders," Charles said regarding his view of the future potential and business opportunities in the Kirkland Lake / Shining Tree districts.

About Charles Beaudry

Charles brings over 40 years of experience in project generation, business development, and exploration management, having spent nearly 17 years in various capacities for Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata. Charles holds a Bachelors of Science in Geology from the University of Ottawa, and a Masters of Geology from McGill University and is registered as a professional geologist in Ontario and Quebec.

For the latest videos from Mistango, Ore Group, and all things mining, subscribe to our YouTube Channel here.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Mistango River Resources, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Mistango, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236313