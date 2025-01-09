Recharge Resources Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) announces that the Company intends to consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company currently has 50,857,441 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 16,952,480 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding for fractional shares.

The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the board of directors of the Company and remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the Consolidation upon receiving Exchange approval. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

