Amex Expands Multiple Gold Zones at the Perron Gold Project

Montreal, January 9, 2025 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that recent drilling has continued to expand the footprint of multiple zones at its flagship Perron Project, located in northwestern Abitibi, Quebec. As seen in today's results, the Company continues to find high-grade gold across multiple gold zones, successfully expanding them either along strike or at depth (see Figures 1-8). For a full list of today's drill results and collar locations, please see Tables 1-4 below.

Since obtaining the economic stopes and open pits from the mine plan detailed in the Perron Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (see November 13, 2024 press release), drill hole planning has been further optimized by adding the criteria of adding economically viable ounces to existing zones.

Drill Highlights Include:

Denise Zone:

35.82 g/t Au over 1.20 m, including 60.82 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of ~280 m - hole PE-24-818

Upper High Grade Zone:

69.03 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of ~730 m - hole PE-21-386W2

E2 Zone:

5.75 g/t Au over 2.40 m, including 22.63 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of ~105 m - hole PE-24-819

6.02 g/t Au over 3.00 m, including 10.83 g/t Au over 1.50 m at a vertical depth of ~45 m - hole PE-24-817

Grey Cat Zone:

49.75 g/t Au over 0.60 m at a vertical depth of ~50 m - hole PEG-24-834

Gratien Zone:

5.71 g/t Au over 3.80 m, including 18.15 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of ~230 m - hole PEG-24-826

7.44 g/t Au over 2.00 m, including 12.21 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a vertical depth of ~195 m - hole PEG-24-828

JT Zone

0.61 g/t Au over 162.00 m, including 1.74 g/t Au over 21.00 m at a vertical depth of ~500 m - hole PEX-24-266

0.72 g/t Au over 123.00 m, including 27.12 g/t Au over 1.50 m at a vertical depth of ~20 m - hole PEX-24-265

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Since receiving the block model from the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and subsequently the mine plan from the PEA, our geological team has been able to significantly refine the drill planning process with the goal of increasing economic ounces on the project within the known gold zones. Today's results, as illustrated in Figures 8 and 9, indicate a strong potential for these intercepts to contribute additional ounces to the mine plan."

Jonathan Gagné, Vice President of Project Development added, "In the recently released PEA, a minimum diluted mining width of 3.7 m was applied along with a cut-off grade of 1.50 g/t representing a metal factor of 5.55 (g/t Au * m). With the exception of the JT Zone where a bulk mining scenario could be envisioned, these high-grade intercepts, have all shown metal factors significantly above this PEA threshold."

Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration added, "The discovery of visible gold in regional drill hole PEX-24-197 is especially exciting. This is the first time we have found visible gold mineralization outside of the Beaupré Block to the west in the basalts. This further demonstrates that gold mineralization at Perron extends beyond the Beaupré Block, highlighting the entire Perron property as having fertile targets for hosting gold mineralization. We look forward to following up on this new regional discovery with our 2025 drill program."

Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date, with the areas of today's drill results outlined.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of the JT Zone, highlighting today's released holes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone (which includes the High Grade, Denise, E2, and Team Zones), highlighting today's released holes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Geological map of the Gratien, Grey Cat, Alizée and Central Polymetallic Zones, highlighting today's released holes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Geological map of Western Perron exploration, highlighting today's released hole. Gold result is hosted in the Beaupré basalt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Longitudinal section of the JT Zone, highlighting today's released holes. PEX-24-265 and PEX-24-266 are the highest metal factor holes drilled in the zone to date.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_007full.jpg

Figure 7: Photos of visible gold (VG) from various drill holes in today's press release. High-grade mineralization is represented by a quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_008full.jpg

Figure 8: Photos of visible gold (VG) from drill hole PEX-24-197 from the regional exploration program in western Perron. Mineralization style shares similar features with other gold mineralization at Perron.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_009full.jpg

Figure 9: Screenshot from Leapfrog modelling software to illustrate the proximity of recent drill intercepts in the Gratien Gold Zone to existing planned underground stopes from the PEA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_010full.jpg

Figure 10: Screenshot from Leapfrog modelling software to illustrate the proximity of recent drill intercepts in the Denise Gold Zone to existing planned underground stopes from the PEA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/236396_4439104764d0cb4c_011full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from Eastern Gold Zone at Perron displaying both core length and estimated true thickness.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor*

(g/t Au*m) Metal Factor**

(g/t Au*m) Zone PE-20-186W1 621.90 622.40 0.50 - 1.72 0.80 ~580 0.86 - Upper HGZ And 763.30 763.80 0.50 0.35 1.68 0.30 ~695 0.84 0.59 Western Denise Zone And 776.80 777.30 0.50 0.35 1.87 0.10 ~705 0.94 0.65 And 803.70 804.70 1.00 0.71 0.78 0.10 ~725 0.77 0.55 And 873.00 877.60 4.60 3.41 0.78 0.37 ~780 to ~785 3.58 2.66 Including 877.10 877.60 0.50 0.37 1.31 1.70 0.66 0.48 And 895.00 896.50 1.50 1.11 1.16 0.70 ~800 1.73 1.28 PE-21-288W3 540.50 541.10 0.60 0.11 2.12 4.00 ~460 1.27 0.23 Upper HGZ And 806.50 807.10 0.60 - 1.89 0.40 ~755 1.14 - Unknown Gold Zone And 858.50 859.10 0.60 - 3.70 0.60 ~805 2.22 - And 1012.50 1013.05 0.55 0.29 0.77 0.20 ~940 0.43 0.22 Western Denise Zone And 1078.10 1081.50 3.40 1.83 0.48 0.47 ~1000 1.62 0.87 Including 1078.10 1079.50 1.40 0.75 0.52 0.10 0.73 0.39 Including 1081.00 1081.50 0.50 0.27 1.39 0.80 0.70 0.38 And 1106.00 1106.50 0.50 0.27 0.60 0.30 ~1025 0.30 0.16 And 1125.00 1126.10 1.10 0.59 2.30 0.45 ~1040 2.53 1.35 Including 1125.00 1125.60 0.60 0.32 1.91 0.40 1.15 0.61 Including 1125.60 1126.10 0.50 0.27 2.76 0.50 1.38 0.75 PE-21-288W5 1057.80 1058.80 1.00 0.39 7.24 1.20 ~995 7.24 2.82 HGZ Including 1058.30 1058.80 0.50 0.20 13.31 1.50 6.66 2.66 And 1129.00 1129.50 0.50 0.26 0.79 0.30 ~1060 0.39 0.20 Western Denise Zone PE-21-386W2 603.60 604.20 0.60 - 9.68 4.80 ~570 - 5.81 Upper HGZ And 793.70 794.20 0.50 - 69.03 1.80 ~730 - 34.52 Unknown Gold Zone And 933.00 946.50 13.50 6.52 1.56 0.51 ~845 to ~855 21.06 10.17 Eastern HGZ Including 936.60 937.30 0.70 0.34 5.27 0.60 3.69 1.79 Including 937.30 937.80 0.50 0.24 3.21 0.90 1.61 0.77 Including 937.80 938.30 0.50 0.24 20.40 0.90 10.20 4.90 Including 944.00 944.60 0.60 0.29 2.14 0.40 1.28 0.62 PE-22-524W8 1134.10 1137.30 3.20 0.38 1.24 0.25 ~1015 3.97 0.47 Upper HGZ Including 1136.70 1137.30 0.60 0.07 4.90 0.90 2.94 0.34 And 1146.50 1147.50 1.00 0.79 4.33 1.85 ~1025 4.33 3.42 Unknown Gold Zone Including 1276.20 1280.00 3.80 2.81 1.81 0.69 ~1115 6.86 5.07 Eastern HGZ including 1276.20 1276.70 0.50 0.37 11.69 1.30 5.85 4.33 PE-23-723 1030.50 1031.30 0.80 0.63 2.14 1.10 ~855 1.71 1.35 Eastern Denise Zone And 1057.00 1057.50 0.50 0.40 2.01 0.40 ~875 1.01 0.81 PE-24-803 47.90 48.40 0.50 - 2.31 3.90 ~40 1.16 - Unknown Gold Zone And 192.90 194.50 1.60 1.15 0.63 0.53 ~155 1.01 0.73 Western Denise Zone And 218.90 220.70 1.80 1.19 0.18 0.10 ~190 0.32 0.21 Western High-Grade Zone PE-24-809 111.60 112.10 0.50 - 1.78 0.40 ~100 0.89 - Unknown Gold Zone And 350.60 354.60 4.00 2.16 1.54 0.59 ~305 6.15 3.32 Eastern HGZ Including 353.50 354.10 0.60 0.32 5.69 1.00 ~310 3.41 1.82 PE-24-811 476.00 476.60 0.60 0.36 14.28 1.80 ~405 8.57 5.14 Eastern HGZ PE-24-805 228.00 230.45 2.45 1.45 1.25 0.10 ~200 3.07 1.82 Western Denise Zone And 280.50 282.00 1.50 0.89 0.57 1.00 ~245 0.85 0.50 And 293.70 296.75 3.05 1.67 0.93 0.42 ~255 2.83 1.55 Western HGZ And 303.00 303.70 0.70 0.42 6.48 1.20 ~265 4.54 2.72 Western Denise Zone PE-24-806 269.80 274.00 4.20 3.00 0.62 0.50 ~220 2.61 1.86 Westerm Denise Zone And 279.30 280.70 1.40 0.94 0.71 0.40 ~225 0.99 0.67 Western HGZ And 282.00 283.50 1.50 1.07 0.96 0.20 ~230 1.43 1.02 Western Denise Zone PE-24-810 158.00 158.50 0.50 - 0.58 0.20 ~140 0.29 - Unknown Gold Zone And 337.00 340.00 3.00 - 2.07 0.10 ~295 6.22 - And 352.80 353.55 0.75 0.52 1.13 1.30 ~305 0.85 0.59 Denise Zone And 387.50 390.10 2.60 1.65 0.63 0.12 ~335 1.64 1.04 Western HGZ PE-24-812 300.40 301.90 1.50 - 0.50 0.10 ~275 0.75 - Unknown Gold Zone And 401.00 402.00 1.00 0.56 1.15 0.60 ~365 1.15 0.64 Denise Zone And 423.80 432.90 9.10 4.73 0.66 0.28 ~380 to ~390 6.04 3.14 Western HGZ Including 423.80 424.70 0.90 0.47 0.95 0.90 0.86 0.45 Including 431.95 432.90 0.95 0.50 4.51 0.50 4.28 2.26 PE-24-814 115.50 116.50 1.00

0.98 1.50 ~80 0.98 - E2 Zone PE-24-815 123.00 123.60 0.60 - 12.79 12.80 ~95 7.67 - Upper HGZ PE-24-817 61.50 64.50 3.00 - 6.02 1.25 ~45 18.06 - E2 Zone Including 63.00 64.50 1.50 - 10.83 2.20 16.25 - And 144.00 145.00 1.00 - 0.71 0.10 ~100 0.71 - PE-24-818 174.00 175.50 1.50 - 0.54 0.10 ~130 0.82 - Unknown Gold Zone And 315.00 315.70 0.70 0.55 1.79 1.10 ~230 1.25 0.98 Western Denise Zone And 320.10 321.60 1.50 1.19 0.59 0.64 ~235 0.88 0.70 And 326.00 327.00 1.00 0.79 1.04 0.10 ~240 1.04 0.82 And 360.00 361.50 1.50 1.19 1.62 0.10 ~265 2.44 1.93 And 382.80 384.00 1.20 0.96 35.82 2.83 ~280 42.99 34.39 Including 382.80 383.50 0.70 0.56 60.82 4.70 42.57 34.06 And 458.20 458.70 0.50 0.42 1.27 11.60 ~330 0.63 0.53 Western Denise Zone PE-24-819 52.20 53.10 0.90 - 0.53 0.10 ~50 0.48 - E2 Zone And 113.60 116.00 2.40 - 5.75 0.78 ~105 13.79 - including 113.60 114.10 0.50 - 22.63 3.00 11.32 - And 204.50 205.10 0.60 - 4.25 1.70 ~185 2.55 - *Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length (g/t Au*m) **Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness (g/t Au*m)

Table 2: Assay results from Grey Cat, Gratien and N110 gold zones at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor*

(g/t Au*m) Zone PEG-24-733 95.90 96.40 0.50 1.60 0.30 ~65 0.80 Grey Cat Zone And 125.00 125.60 0.60 1.62 0.20 ~85 0.97 And 131.20 133.00 1.80 2.04 0.73 ~90 3.67 Including 131.20 132.40 1.20 1.17 0.60 1.40 Including 132.40 133.00 0.60 3.77 1.00 2.26 PEG-24-774 50.00 50.50 0.50 3.53 0.40 ~40 1.77 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 84.00 85.50 1.50 1.08 0.10 ~65 1.61 And 100.70 101.60 0.90 1.65 0.50 ~80 1.49 And 294.00 294.50 0.50 1.04 0.70 ~225 0.52 And 370.60 371.20 0.60 1.70 0.20 ~280 1.02 Gratien Main Gold Zone PEG-24-776 61.50 62.80 1.30 0.57 0.10 ~45 0.74 N110 Gold Corridor And 266.00 266.50 0.50 0.61 0.30 ~195 0.30 And 324.00 324.50 0.50 4.46 0.10 ~235 2.23 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 326.70 327.20 0.50 0.84 0.20 ~240 0.42 And 359.60 360.20 0.60 0.56 0.50 ~260 0.34 And 433.80 434.40 0.60 0.90 0.10 ~315 0.54 Gratien Main Gold Zone And 462.00 462.50 0.50 3.94 0.20 ~330 1.97 And 465.80 466.30 0.50 1.21 0.10 ~335 0.61 And 535.00 535.50 0.50 0.70 0.30 ~385 0.35 And 558.85 560.20 1.35 7.61 0.14 ~400 10.27 Including 558.85 559.65 0.80 12.44 0.10 9.95 And 565.00 566.00 1.00 0.97 0.95 ~405 0.97 Including 565.00 565.50 0.50 0.91 0.60 0.46 Including 565.50 566.00 0.50 1.02 1.30 0.51 PEG-24-800 489.00 490.50 1.50 0.51 0.10 ~420 0.77 Grey Cat Zone And 520.50 522.00 1.50 0.82 0.10 ~450 1.23 PE-24-820 189.70 198.00 8.30 0.78 0.10 ~140 6.47 Grey Cat Zone

Eastern Extension Including 193.50 194.00 0.50 6.27 0.10 ~150 3.14 PEG-24-821 132.00 132.75 0.75 0.68 0.10 ~95 0.51 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 138.30 139.70 1.40 7.74 2.58 ~100 10.83 Including 138.30 139.20 0.90 11.59 3.40 10.43 And 220.70 221.60 0.90 4.38 0.70 ~150 3.94 Gratien Main Gold Zone PEG-24-822 201.10 201.80 0.70 0.61 0.10 ~170 0.43 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 202.60 203.10 0.50 3.57 2.20 ~175 1.79 PEG-24-824 132.00 133.20 1.20 1.48 0.10 ~105 1.77 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 183.00 183.65 0.65 5.34 2.00 ~145 3.47 And 211.50 213.00 1.50 3.66 0.70 ~170 5.48 Including 211.50 212.00 0.50 9.87 1.90 4.94 And 242.70 245.40 2.70 6.70 5.84 ~195 18.08 Including 242.70 243.30 0.60 21.25 10.20 12.75 Including 243.30 243.80 0.50 4.92 17.10 2.46 Including 243.80 244.30 0.50 4.29 1.10 2.15 Including 244.30 245.40 1.10 0.66 0.50 0.73 PEG-24-825 214.25 214.85 0.60 1.43 0.70 ~180 0.86 Upper Gratien Gold Zone Eastern Extension And 238.60 239.65 1.05 1.16 2.50 ~200 1.22 Including 238.60 239.10 0.50 1.28 3.50 0.64 Including 239.10 239.65 0.55 1.06 1.60 0.58 And 267.90 268.40 0.50 1.61 15.00 ~225 0.81 PEG-24-826 111.20 111.70 0.50 1.28 0.20 ~95 0.64 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 164.00 165.80 1.80 1.28 1.26 ~140 2.30 Including 164.00 164.50 0.50 0.96 0.60 0.48 Including 165.00 165.80 0.80 2.06 1.70 1.64 And 208.80 209.60 0.80 2.32 1.60 ~175 1.85 And 272.50 276.30 3.80 5.71 1.42 ~230 21.70 Gratien Main Gold Zonev(Andesite) Including 272.50 273.00 0.50 18.15 2.30 9.08 Including 273.00 274.00 1.00 6.26 1.30 6.26 Including 274.00 274.70 0.70 1.46 0.90 1.02 Including 274.70 275.20 0.50 8.84 2.20 4.42 Including 275.20 276.30 1.10 0.84 1.10 0.92 PEG-24-828 186.00 187.50 1.50 0.74 0.10 ~145 1.11 Upper Gratien (Rhyolite) And 252.00 254.00 2.00 7.44 1.55 ~195 14.88 Gratien Main Gold Zone (Andesite) Including 252.00 253.00 1.00 2.67 0.60 2.67 Including 253.00 254.00 1.00 12.21 2.50 12.21 PEG-24-830 105.90 107.00 1.10 1.32 0.50 ~95 1.45 Upper Gratien Gold Zone And 183.90 185.00 1.10 2.65 1.04 ~165 2.91 Including 183.90 184.40 0.50 1.38 0.60 0.69 Including 184.40 185.00 0.60 3.70 1.40 2.22 And 285.90 286.70 0.80 0.92 0.10 ~255 0.74 PEG-24-834 73.50 74.10 0.60 49.75 0.60 ~50 29.85 Grey Cat Zone

Western Extension And 93.00 94.50 1.50 2.45 0.10 ~65 3.68 And 101.00 103.00 2.00 1.01 0.13 ~70 2.02 And 135.50 136.70 1.20 1.19 0.50 ~95 1.43 And 168.50 169.50 1.00 0.63 0.10 ~115 0.63 PEX-24-197 101.50 103.40 1.90 2.41 0.74 ~70 4.57 Western Exploration Including 102.00 102.50 0.50 8.53 0.90 4.27 *Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length (g/t Au*m)

Table 3: Assay results from the JT, Alizee and Central Polymetallic Zones.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor*

(g/t Au*m) Zone PEX-24-244 211.50 215.20 3.70 0.83 0.13 - - ~195 to ~200 3.05 JT Zone [Rhyolite] Including 213.00 213.50 0.50 1.75 0.10 - - 0.88 Including 213.00 213.50 0.50 1.75 0.10 - - 0.88 Including 213.50 214.00 0.50 2.59 0.30 - - 1.29 Including 214.00 214.70 0.70 0.72 0.10 - - 0.50 And 225.30 226.30 1.00 1.32 0.10 - - ~210 1.32 And 592.50 593.00 0.50 3.51 0.36 - - ~550 1.75 PEX-24-237 290.70 291.20 0.50 2.74 0.10 0.00 0.00 ~260 1.37 Gold Zone [Rhyolite] And 375.00 387.20 12.20 0.12 0.09 0.01 0.01 ~335 1.51 JT Zone [Tonalite] Including 379.20 380.00 0.80 0.63 0.10 0.02 0.01 ~345 0.50 And 404.50 405.00 0.50 2.98 0.50 0.00 0.00 ~361 1.49 Gold Zone [Rhyolite] PEX-24-240 217.50 218.40 0.90 0.69 0.43 - - ~200 0.62 Gold Zone [Rhyolite] And 303.40 303.90 0.50 0.53 0.10 - - ~280 0.27 And 444.80 448.50 3.70 0.17 0.06 0.01 0.01 ~410 0.62 JT Zone [Dike] And 469.50 470.00 0.50 3.02 0.67 - - ~430 1.51 Gold Zone [Rhyolite] PEX-24-255 613.50 615.00 1.50 4.32 0.20 - - ~580 6.48 JT Zone [Rhyolite] And 624.00 624.50 0.50 8.98 0.20 - - ~590 4.49 PEX-24-262 271.00 273.00 2.00 1.12 0.10 - - ~240 2.25 JT Zone [Rhyolite] Including 271.00 272.30 1.30 1.06 0.10 - - 1.38 Including 272.30 273.00 0.70 1.24 0.10 - - 0.87 PEX-24-264 16.50 24.25 7.75 1.02 0.16 - - ~113 7.89 JT Zone [Rhyolite] Including 16.50 18.00 1.50 1.78 0.40 - - ~345 2.67 Including 19.50 22.50 3.00 1.49 0.10 - - ~345 4.48 Including 23.50 24.25 0.75 0.61 0.10 - - ~20 0.46 And 51.00 136.50 85.50 0.23 0.28 0.02 0.02 ~45 to ~125 19.92 JT Zone [Tonalite] Including 51.00 52.50 1.50 0.60 0.25 0.01 0.03 ~45 0.89 Including 91.50 93.00 1.50 0.95 0.25 0.03 0.02 ~85 1.43 Including 121.50 136.50 15.00 0.56 0.45 0.03 0.01 ~125 8.32 PEX-24-265 31.50 154.50 123.00 0.72 0.25 0.03 0.02 ~20 to ~105 88.41 JT Zone [Tonalite] Including 31.50 33.00 1.50 3.90 0.25 0.00 0.01 ~20 5.85 Including 37.50 52.50 15.00 1.32 0.25 0.03 0.03 ~25 to ~35 19.72 Including 61.50 63.00 1.50 0.74 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~45 1.11 Including 72.00 73.50 1.50 0.57 0.25 0.03 0.07 ~50 0.86 Including 76.50 79.50 3.00 0.68 0.25 0.03 0.03 ~55 2.03 Including 88.50 90.00 1.50 1.68 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~60 2.52 Including 118.50 120.00 1.50 27.12 0.25 0.03 0.03 ~80 40.69 Including 118.50 119.50 1.00 37.50 0.25 0.04 0.02 37.50 Including 135.00 136.50 1.50 2.73 0.25 0.03 0.01 ~95 4.10 And 195.00 196.50 1.50 1.87 0.50 - - ~135 2.80 JT Zone [Rhyolite] PEX-24-266 548.50 710.50 162.00 0.61 0.26 0.02 0.01 ~500 to ~640 99.32 JT Zone [Tonalite] Including 580.00 581.00 1.00 0.78 0.25 0.02 0.01 ~530 0.78 Including 584.50 586.00 1.50 1.49 0.25 0.01 0.02 ~530 2.24 Including 591.90 593.00 1.10 0.52 0.25 0.02 0.02 ~540 0.57 Including 611.50 614.50 3.00 1.17 0.25 0.01 0.02 ~555 3.51 Including 620.50 626.50 6.00 0.94 0.25 0.01 0.02 ~560 to ~570 5.66 Including 632.95 637.00 4.05 0.67 0.25 0.02 0.01 ~575 to ~580 2.71 Including 643.00 664.00 21.00 1.74 0.25 0.03 0.02 ~585 to ~600 36.43 Including 670.00 694.00 24.00 1.16 0.25 0.02 0.01 ~605 to ~630 27.94 Including 709.00 710.50 1.50 2.07 1.10 0.02 0.02 ~640 3.11 And 716.50 718.00 1.50 5.47 0.25 - - ~650 8.21 JT Zone [Rhyolite] PE-24-704EXT 218.50 219.00 0.50 1.10 0.10 - - ~145 0.55 JT Zone [Rhyolite] And 260.00 268.00 8.00 0.48 0.28 - - ~170 to ~175 3.83 including 260.00 260.60 0.60 2.14 0.10 - - 1.28 including 263.60 264.10 0.50 1.54 1.40 - - 0.77 including 266.10 268.00 1.90 0.78 0.50 - - 1.48 PE-24-780 71.50 73.00 1.50 1.31 0.10 - - ~70 1.97 Alizée Zone And 145.00 146.50 1.50 0.72 0.10 - - ~140 1.07 And 208.00 209.50 1.50 0.63 0.10 - - ~200 0.94 PE-24-782 27.50 28.50 1.00 1.58 0.30 - - ~20 1.58 Unknown Gold Zone And 239.50 240.30 0.80 9.54 2.80 - - ~180 7.63 Alizée Zone And 287.70 291.00 3.30 2.23 0.36 - - ~215 7.36 PE-24-783 98.50 100.00 1.50 1.06 0.10 - - ~95 1.59 Alizée Zone And 166.00 166.50 0.50 1.04 0.20 - - ~155 0.52 And 239.80 240.30 0.50 18.89 0.20 - - ~225 9.45 PEG-24-799 8.50 9.00 0.50 1.04 0.10 - - ~10 0.52 Alizée Zone And 274.50 276.00 1.50 8.50 0.20 - - ~245 12.75 And 621.00 622.00 1.00 1.83 2.10 0.01 0.13 ~450 1.83 Central Polymetallic Zone And 655.00 660.00 5.00 0.56 0.70 0.02 0.47 ~565 to ~575 2.80 Including 655.00 656.00 1.00 0.89 0.90 0.00 0.37 0.89 Including 656.00 657.00 1.00 0.58 1.00 0.03 0.50 0.58 Including 658.50 660.00 1.50 0.76 0.25 0.01 0.93 1.13 And 675.50 678.00 2.50 1.16 1.21 0.02 0.38 ~585 2.90 Including 675.50 676.70 1.20 0.61 1.00 0.03 0.57 0.73 Including 676.70 678.00 1.30 1.67 1.40 0.02 0.21 2.16 *Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length (g/t Au*m)

Table 4: Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-20-186W1 167 -73 503 922 419 614615 5431022 344 PE-21-288W3 163 -74 518 1159 641 614746 5431103 345 PE-21-288W5 163 -74 467 1186 719 614746 5431103 345 PE-21-386W2 160 -72 600 951 351 614836 5431119 345 PE-22-524W8 143 -73 800 1353 553 614886 5431358 351 PE-23-723 155 -66 0 1084 1084 615085 5431195 354 PE-24-704EXT 10 -45 205 300 95 614444 5431280 346 PE-24-780 205 -73 0 274 274 614101 5431197 335 PE-24-782 310 -50 0 301 301 614156 5431057 333 PE-24-783 325 -72 0 298 298 614157 5431057 332 PE-24-803 175 -54 0 240 240 614440 5430835 341 PE-24-805 164 -61 0 312 312 614440 5430836 341 PE-24-806 173 -57 0 285 285 614489 5430848 342 PE-24-809 152 -62 0 393 393 614629 5430908 343 PE-24-810 173 -64 0 400 400 614464 5430901 342 PE-24-811 152 -60 0 489 489 614623 5430984 344 PE-24-812 160 -66 0 450 450 614498 5430898 342 PE-24-814 338 -45 0 216 216 614952 5430660 342 PE-24-815 180 -52 0 225 225 614600 5431064 345 PE-24-817 345 -48 0 249 249 615106 5430660 342 PE-24-818 178 -50 0 465 465 614381 5430941 342 PE-24-819 348 -67 0 294 294 615106 5430659 342 PE-24-820 184 -50 0 510 510 614320 5430984 340 PEG-24-733 210 -45 0 229 229 613581 5431072 326 PEG-24-774 174 -53 0 390 390 612566 5431244 329 PEG-24-776 214 -50 0 597 597 613055 5431299 328 PEG-24-799 178 -64 0 684 684 613955 5431218 331 PEG-24-800 206 -62 0 597 597 613898 5431177 330 PEG-24-821 184 -47 0 279 279 612920 5431022 327 PEG-24-822 195 -60 0 330 330 613101 5431013 326 PEG-24-824 190 -53 0 300 300 613101 5431012 326 PEG-24-825 180 -60 0 318 318 613956 5430805 330 PEG-24-826 185 -59 0 300 300 613113 5430986 325 PEG-24-828 201 -52 0 300 300 613114 5430986 325 PEG-24-830 185 -64 0 315 315 613133 5430983 326 PEG-24-834 170 -45 0 261 261 613250 5431118 326 PEX-24-197 145 -45 0 369 369 610351 5432141 313 PEX-24-237 357 -65 0 549 549 614671 5431302 346 PEX-24-240 7 -69 0 595 595 614669 5431302 346 PEX-24-244 344 -69 0 620 620 614670 5431302 346 PEX-24-255 2 -71 0 651 651 614553 5431265 346 PEX-24-262 183 -61 0 279 279 614274 5431452 344 PEX-24-264 175 -67 0 309 309 614317 5431460 346 PEX-24-265 0 -45 0 201 201 614313 5431314 344 PEX-24-266 177 -70 0 733 733 614811 5431700 354

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert and ALS Canada Ltd, during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

For base gold and base metals analysis, the samples were shipped to ALS Rouyn-Noranda. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Zinc, Copper and Silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1% and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62.

The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

