Amendments to the Dory Property Option Agreement and to the Project 176 and Project Itza Property Option Agreement

Vancouver, January 10, 2025 - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces amendments to the Dory Property Option Agreement dated for reference January 18, 2023 (the "Dory Agreement") and to the Project 176 and Project Itza Property Option Agreement dated for reference November 27, 2023 (the "Project 176 and Project Itza Agreement").

Pursuant to the amendment to the Dory Agreement the parties agreed to extend for one additional year the term to incur $100,000 in exploration expenditures and the issuance of 250,000 common shares in order to earn the remaining 49% interest in the Dory Property. The Company already earned the 51% interest in the Dory Property.

Pursuant to the amendment to the Project 176 and Project Itza Agreement, the parties agreed to extend for one additional year the term to make the remaining cash payments and to issue shares to the optionors. Now the Company has two years from the date of the Project 176 and Project Itza Agreement to pay $100,000 dollars and issue 2,000,000 shares to the optionors and three years from the date of the Project 176 and Project Itza Agreement to pay further $200,000 and issue 3,000,000 shares to the optionors to earn 100% in Project 176 and Project Itza. The Company already paid $100,000 and issued 1,000,000 shares to the optionors pursuant to the Project 176 and Project Itza Agreement.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

