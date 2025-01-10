EnGold Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, January 10, 2025 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that long time EnGold director Dale Reimer has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company on an interim basis, filling a vacancy in that position. Also, longtime EnGold director John K. Brown has been appointed Chairman of the Company on an interim basis, a position that was also vacant.
About EnGold
EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.
EnGold Mines Ltd.
David Brett
President & CEO
For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca
